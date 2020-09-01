Montana reports 93 COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active case total 1,945

Active hospitalizations were at 140 Tuesday morning, an increase of six from Monday morning and an increase of 26 from the same time last week. A total of 447 people have been hospitalized in Montana because of COVID-19.

Other counties reporting new cases Tuesday include: Flathead with 12 (114 active), Cascade with 11(106 active), Roosevelt with eight (10 active), Gallatin with seven (38 active), Hill with six (38 active), Sanders with six (16 active), Missoula with four (44 active), Dawson with three (16 active), Ravalli with three (16 active), Silver Bow with three (six active), Toole with three (three active), McCone with two (six active), Stillwater with two (11 active), Choteau with one (one active), Deer Lodge with one (three active), Fergus with one (six active), Granite with one (two active), Lake with one (11 active), Park with one (one active) and Phillips with one (one active).