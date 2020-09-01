Montana reports 93 COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active case total 1,945

Montana added another 93 COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 1,945.
Active cases decreased from Monday to Tuesday by 42. Over the last seven days, the overall number of active cases in the state has increased by 309 people.
The recent cases were confirmed by testing and reported on the state's case mapping website, which relies on data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Another death was also reported, bringing to 105 the total number of people in Montana to die as a result of COVID-19.
The person who died in Montana was a Big Horn County man in his 70s. He had been hospitalized before his death, according to Rhonda Johnson, the county's public information officer.
The man who died is now the 16th COVID-19 death reported out of Big Horn County, Only neighboring Yellowstone County has reported more COVID-19 deaths in Montana, with a total of 43 people.
The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center reports 183,689 COVID-19 deaths in the United States out of 6 million confirmed cases in the country.
Montana has confirmed 7,509 cases. Of those 5,459 people are considered recovered according to DPHHs.
The latest numbers reported by the state come from 2,058 new tests. A total of 252,296 tests for COVID-19 have been run, according to the state's statistics.
Active hospitalizations were at 140 Tuesday morning, an increase of six from Monday morning and an increase of 26 from the same time last week. A total of 447 people have been hospitalized in Montana because of COVID-19.
Regional neighbors Yellowstone County, Big Horn County and Rosebud County make up roughly 17% of the state's population but combined account for 70% of active cases statewide.
Yellowstone County added 12 cases for a total of 989 active cases. Big Horn County added four cases to bring its active total to 137. Rosebud County added no new cases and has 240 active.
Other counties reporting new cases Tuesday include: Flathead with 12 (114 active), Cascade with 11(106 active), Roosevelt with eight (10 active), Gallatin with seven (38 active), Hill with six (38 active), Sanders with six (16 active), Missoula with four (44 active), Dawson with three (16 active), Ravalli with three (16 active), Silver Bow with three (six active), Toole with three (three active), McCone with two (six active), Stillwater with two (11 active), Choteau with one (one active), Deer Lodge with one (three active), Fergus with one (six active), Granite with one (two active), Lake with one (11 active), Park with one (one active) and Phillips with one (one active).
