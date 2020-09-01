Montana reports 93 more COVID-19 cases; active case total 1,945

Active hospitalizations were at 140 Tuesday morning, an increase of six from Monday morning and an increase of 26 from the same time last week. A total of 447 people have been hospitalized in Montana because of COVID-19.About 47% of people hospitalized in Montana are in Yellowstone County hospitals.

Of those people hospitalized Tuesday, 67 are in Yellowstone County hospitals. That's an increase of 10 people overall from last Tuesdasy.

Among the people hospitalized in Yellowstone County Tuesday 18 were in intensive care units and 15 were on ventilators. Only 28 of the 67 people hospitalized in Yellowstone County are Yellowstone County residents, according to information provided by RiverStone Health.

Regional neighbors Yellowstone County, Big Horn County and Rosebud County make up roughly 17% of the state's population but combined account for 70% of active cases statewide.

Yellowstone County added 12 cases for a total of 989 active cases. Big Horn County added four cases to bring its active total to 137. Rosebud County added no new cases and has 240 active.