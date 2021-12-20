Montana reports first case of omicron variant

Montana reported its first COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.

Two residents in their 30s who recently traveled to South Africa tested positive for omicron Monday, which was confirmed through genomic sequencing performed at the Montana State Public Health Laboratory and at Montana State University, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Both are experiencing mild symptoms, both are fully vaccinated and are recovering in Gallatin County.

“This is not a surprise as nearly every other state has reported omicron cases in recent weeks,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said. “We continue to urge all Montanans to use all available tools to stay healthy this winter, including getting your COVID-19 vaccine and booster and taking other measures to prevent the spread of the virus."

Montana is the 46th state to report cases of omicron.

There are four confirmed cases of omicron in North Dakota, according to a press release from the North Dakota Department of Health.