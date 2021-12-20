Montana reports first case of omicron variant

Montana reported its first COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.
Two residents in their 30s who recently traveled to South Africa tested positive for omicron Monday, which was confirmed through genomic sequencing performed at the Montana State Public Health Laboratory and at Montana State University, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Both are experiencing mild symptoms, both are fully vaccinated and are recovering in Gallatin County.
“This is not a surprise as nearly every other state has reported omicron cases in recent weeks,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said. “We continue to urge all Montanans to use all available tools to stay healthy this winter, including getting your COVID-19 vaccine and booster and taking other measures to prevent the spread of the virus."
Montana is the 46th state to report cases of omicron.
There are four confirmed cases of omicron in North Dakota, according to a press release from the North Dakota Department of Health.
Two of the North Dakota cases had traveled together to another state and two cases had not traveled at all, the department said. Three out of the four had been fully vaccinated, but had not received a booster.
On Friday, Dec. 17, Wyoming confirmed at least one case of the omicron variant in an adult who had recently traveled.
Preliminary research indicates a three-to- eight-fold increase for reinfections, according to a study from the United Kingdom Security Agency.
In the last seven days, 48 more Montanans have died from COVID-19 related illness and 1,024 new cases were added to bring the total active case count to 1,723.
Hospitalizations continue to decrease with 126 active hospitalizations reported statewide, down from 38 the previous week. Out of Montana's 226 staffed intensive care unit beds, 121 are filled by non-COVID patients and 42 are filled by COVID positive patients.
On Monday, 38 COVID positive inpatients were hospitalized in Billings hospitals, 12 were in the intensive care unit with four on ventilators. Of those, 35 were unvaccinated.
In total, 10,291 Montanans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 2,878 have died.
Vaccination among the eligible population remains at 52% for the second week. About 23,000 boosters and third doses were give the week ending Dec. 10. 2021, down from 39,000 administered the previous week. In total about 300,000 third doses and boosters were administered by Dec. 10, 2021, according to the most recent state data.
On Monday, Moderna announced booster data showing antibody levels 37-fold higher than levels following a two dose series. In early December, Pfizer found that three doses of the vaccine increased antibodies by 25-fold, significantly neutralizing the omicron variant.
Omicron now accounts for 73% of the nation’s COVID infections, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ending the week of Dec. 18, 2021. That’s up from 0.4% the previous week. With about 30 mutations, the variant of concern, first detected about three weeks ago, shows partial but not complete resistance to pre-existing immunity.
More data is needed to know if the variant causes more severe illness or not, but the rate at which it is spreading suggests higher transmissibility than any other variants.
An increase in breakthrough infections is expected, according to the CDC.
There have been 15,591 breakthrough infections reported in Montana, up from 15,236 and 14,728 during the two weeks prior. In total, 883 vaccinated Montanans have been hospitalized with COVID and 276 have died, according to state data reported on Dec. 14, 2021.
At this time, health experts advise masking, avoiding large gatherings and increased hand hygiene. For those who are eligible, vaccination and boosters are the best way to protect against severe COVID illness.
Guidance and information regarding the omicron variant are based on the latest advances in scientific evidence and changes are expected as the science evolves.