Montana Rescue Mission juggles the needs of the needy with the constraints of the pandemic

Those who need it can still get a bed for the night at the Montana Rescue Mission in downtown Billings, and they may even get a little more space thanks to social distancing.

Like every other organization in Billings trying to adapt to COVID-19, the MRM had to scramble to figure out how to best do its job while making sure it could protect staff and the people it served.

"We serve an at-risk population," said Matt Lundgren, the mission's director.

To best meet their needs during a pandemic, the mission has had to get creative about how it serves that population. And so far those protocols appear to be working.

The mission has set up quarantine and isolation rooms, it performs temperature checks for those seeking to stay, the meal rooms have been expanded to allow for social distancing and beds in the men's quarters have been spaced apart and arranged head-to-toe.

"We're just trying to be as smart as we can be," Lundgren said. "We have not had a single case yet."

The shelter was busy during those first few weeks of the pandemic in the spring and then as the lockdown went into effect, staff saw those numbers drop. By summer the number of those seeking help from the MRM started to rise again, Lundgren said.