Montana rivers pushed to flood stage by rising temps

As the Yellowstone River rises to minor flood stage, forecasts suggest the rise will remain limited for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.

Generally, the river is running at or near minor flood stage in areas between Livingston and the east end of Yellowstone County.

At Billings on Tuesday, the Yellowstone River was flowing at 13.3 feet, with minor flood stage at 13.5 feet. Forecasts show the river should peak at 13.5 feet Thursday morning and remain at or below that level until Monday.

By Tuesday evening, the pedestrian and cycling trail through Colson Park in Billings was closed, according to a city Parks and Recreation department Facebook post.

"There's going to be low spots on that river that there's going to be some properties that have water gathering around structures and things like that," said Tom Humphrey, a meteorologist with NWS Billings. "There's going to be places where it's not. The river level is not high enough that it's inundating everywhere."

The river was over its banks Tuesday along Pinto Drive in Shepherd, where flood water overran fields and some buildings. Elsewhere, like Cerise Road in Lockwood, drivers were going through water flowing over the road.