Montana airports will see an uptick in departing passengers in the days leading up to and following the Thanksgiving holiday, adding to the completion of a record-breaking year for airports in Billings, Missoula and Bozeman.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration is preparing for a 3.6% increase in travelers departing Montana airports from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2, according to a press release.
Nationally, TSA projects a record-breaking number of flyers this Thanksgiving, estimating 26.8 million people going through checkpoints from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2. It's a 4% increase over last year's holiday travels during this period.
Montana has followed a similar national pattern where people are beginning to travel the week prior to Thanksgiving and return on the Sunday or Monday after the holiday. The busiest days for Montana airports will be Friday, Nov. 22; Wednesday, Nov. 27; Sunday, Dec. 1; and Monday, Dec. 2.
Montana’s three biggest airports in Billings, Missoula, and Bozeman will see the biggest increases in air traffic for those days. Billings Logan International Airport will see 1,700 departing passengers a day during the same period.
“Those are good summer numbers, and that’s what we usually see during this time,” Kevin Ploehn, director of the Billings Logan International Airport.
Compared to Thanksgiving in 2018, the number of passengers are up about 5%, or an extra 100 or 200 passengers, Ploehn said.
Billings’ airport is en route to a record year of 470,000 people boarding flights at the airport.
Starting around the holiday, the airport will implement the TSA PreCheck lane that ushers passengers through the security checkpoint more swiftly. Passengers pay $85 every five years to be vetted and approved to skip certain steps like removing shoes, laptops, etc.
Delta and United will add more flights as well.
The airport is also in the midst of a $55 million remodeling project that will expand its two concourses and increase the number of flight gates from five to eight. It’ll add a cafe, gift shop, bar and more. The restaurant located in the airport has temporarily moved to the first floor, Ploehn said.
The Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport will see the greatest number of departing passengers with more than 2,000 people being screened through the checkpoint each day during the same time period, according to the release.
The airport has seen about a 9% increase in departing passengers since last Thanksgiving, said Brian Sprenger, director of the airport. Sprenger projects that about 785,000 departing passengers will use the airport this year, compared to 670,000 in 2018.
He explained that while summer is the busiest time of year for Montana airports, there will be additional staffing through the airlines and TSA for the holidays. The PreCheck lane has been in use for about a year now, he said.
“Short connections are more vulnerable than long connections, (and) packing your bags and thinking about how they’ll go through security should be considered,” Sprenger said. “You don’t want to have your packages wrapped because if they do need to be opened, it slows the process down.”
Bozeman’s airport is also undergoing a $27 million project that will add 70,000 square feet to the west side of its terminal’s concourse, four new gates, a third restaurant, retail stores and more.
Missoula International Airport will screen an average of 1,520 departing passengers those same days, a slight increase from last year, according to Brian Ellestad, deputy director for the airport. Also reaching for a record year, the airport is anticipating about 460,000 departing passengers in 2019, compared to 425,000 in 2018.
PreCheck is already in use at the airport.
Missoula’s airport construction project sits at roughly $70 million, adding bigger gate areas, more jet bridges, food and beverage options, and more.
So far in 2019, there has been an increase of 10.7% in departing passengers over last year.
TSA said that the busiest time frames for security checkpoints in Montana are projected to be 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Montana security checkpoints will open no later than 4 a.m., the release states.
Baked goods and other solid foods are allowed on carry-on luggage, but liquids need to be in quantities of 3.4 ounces or 100 ml or less for travel in carry-on luggage. Dressing for security screenings by avoiding jewelry, scarves, hair accessories, belt buckles and more will help simplify the process.
AskTSA on social media is also available for passengers who have questions about what they can bring through a security checkpoint. Tweet or message AskTSA from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. MST and weekends and holidays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.