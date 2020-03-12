Montana's K-12 schools told to prepare for possible closures

It's not just Montana universities that are taking coronavirus precautions.

The Office of Public Instruction told K-12 schools to have a plan for continuing classes in the event of a school closure because of a COVID-19 outbreak, through preparing either take-home coursework or online options.

State officials also applied for a waiver from U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow schools with summer food programs to use those to provide grab-and-go meals for kids instead of the usual cafeteria sit-down.

Montana has no coronavirus cases in the state, but harder-hit areas like Seattle, Ohio and Maryland have closed public schools.

OPI also told schools that the agency could waive class time requirements for communities that suffer outbreaks, which would let schools off the hook for penalties or lost funding.

Federal officials also released guidance Thursday. Schools could have the option of getting a free pass if they miss required standardized testing because of an outbreak, and they could get a break on other federal accountability measures like attendance.