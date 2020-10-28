Montana school enrollment likely down 3,000-plus students across state

After years of enrollment increases, Montana schools will have a steep enrollment drop in the first full school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Office of Public Instruction shared preliminary figures during a virtual meeting with school superintendents from around the state Tuesday. K-8 districts have lost almost 4,000 students compared to last year, and despite a modest high school gain, schools have lost more than 3,000 students overall.
The drop has concerned school leaders across the state, as most state funding is tied to enrollment; fewer students generally means less money for schools.
Officials didn't get into the cause of the decrease, but it appears to be tied to a small but significant shift toward homeschooling related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
K-8 districts with more than 2,500 students — roughly school systems in communities like Belgrade and larger — lost about 2,000 kids. That follows two years of increases of about 500 students each.
Smaller K-8 school systems also lost students, except for the very smallest; those with less than 40 students gained students.
The drop was uneven across the state. About 160 school districts gained students, about 200 lost students, and about 20 held even. That's a tilt from a 195-185-20 split in the previous two years.
The figures still need to be finalized, but "not only are we within the ballpark, but I think we’re within the infield," said Paul Taylor, an OPI budget analyst.
OPI doesn't report per-student enrollment, but uses a figure called Average Number Belonging, or ANB; it's a metric that averages spring and fall enrollment, and adjusts for students who might attend classes part-time.
The state funding formula uses a three-year ANB average to distribute money to schools. This year's drop, by ANB, is 3,331.
Billings Public Schools, Montana's largest district with about 10% of the state's students, previously reported a drop of more than 500 students that was focused in grades K-5.
This year, that drop will cost the district about $365,000 compared to budget projections that assumed steady enrollment.
That illustrates the intent behind the three-year average — to "soften the landing" after enrollment drops, as Taylor said. But if the enrollment drop maintains next year, that softening fades. Billings projects it could lose $2 million next school year if the students don't return.
How that plays out around the state depends on several factors in Montana's funding formula, but it's safe to say that districts with fewer students get less money.
Elysian, a K-8 district on Billings' far West End that's been riding an enrollment rocketship in recent years, decreased from about 410 to 380 students. That includes almost 30 students who were enrolled in the district last year and opted for homeschooling this year.
“That’s $120,000 that we’re sitting at short,” superintendent Luke Shelton said.
In normal year, that would be difficult. This year, extra costs for coping with COVID-19 compound any financial problems.
Districts got two rounds of federal stimulus money, but there's widespread uncertainty about any future funding, and education advocacy groups have questioned whether the stimulus money will cover district's increased costs.
At Elysian, that money has been spent because of increased costs for operating both in-person and remote learning tracks.
“We’ve hopefully got it set for the year, but we don’t know for sure,” Shelton said.
He echoed hopes from education advocacy groups that the homeschool shift will be temporary and those students will return to public schools, assuming the pandemic is brought under control.
“Most parents have said, that once this has gone through, we’ll come back,” Shelton said.
But there's no guarantee that happens soon.
Taylor, the OPI budget expert, said that there is a mechanism to include some students who may return during the spring in final ANB counts.
“If some of those students are returning, some of this decline might be, I don’t want to say minimized, but buffered,” he said.
That would be a best-case scenario for schools, especially given that it would likely mean that pandemic concerns had eased. But most health experts have said that a "return to normal" isn't likely this school year.
Without legislative action or further pandemic-specific funding, “we could be in a real pickle, for sure,” Shelton said.
