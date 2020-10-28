Montana school enrollment likely down 3,000-plus students across state

The drop was uneven across the state. About 160 school districts gained students, about 200 lost students, and about 20 held even. That's a tilt from a 195-185-20 split in the previous two years.

The figures still need to be finalized, but "not only are we within the ballpark, but I think we’re within the infield," said Paul Taylor, an OPI budget analyst.

OPI doesn't report per-student enrollment, but uses a figure called Average Number Belonging, or ANB; it's a metric that averages spring and fall enrollment, and adjusts for students who might attend classes part-time.

The state funding formula uses a three-year ANB average to distribute money to schools. This year's drop, by ANB, is 3,331.

Billings Public Schools, Montana's largest district with about 10% of the state's students, previously reported a drop of more than 500 students that was focused in grades K-5.

This year, that drop will cost the district about $365,000 compared to budget projections that assumed steady enrollment.