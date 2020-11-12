Montana schools could get a smaller, late round of COVID stimulus funding

Schools could be in line for an additional slice of COVID-19 stimulus money before the year is out.

Outgoing Gov. Steve Bullock's office sent a short survey in late October to schools that already got a share of $75 million from the Governor's Coronavirus Relief Fund, asking if they intended to spend the money they already received by the end-of-December deadline and if they could use more.

An announcement about further funding is expected next week, a Bullock spokeswoman said.

The money wouldn't really be from a new pot. Of the $10 million set aside for transportation budgets, about half went unspent and could be parceled out to schools for general COVID-19 expenses. Officials also wanted to know if schools would have any other unspent money they planned to return to the state, so that too could be doled out to schools that say they need it.

Billings Public Schools CFO Craig Van Nice brought up the survey during a Nov. 5 district committee meeting. In an interview Thursday, he said the schools did ask for more money.