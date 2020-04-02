Montana schools getting at least $41M from federal stimulus

A third pot of education money sets aside $300 million nationally for school district in areas hit particularly hard by coronavirus, but it's again unclear how that will be distributed.

“Whether Montana will have a chance to get any of that money or how much of that money, we really don’t know,” Bailey said.

While Montana's largest districts, with high enrollments, could get millions of dollars, smaller districts will get much less. The CARES Act allows OPI to set aside about 10% of the $41 million allocation, and state officials plan to use about $600,000 of that to ensure that every district in Montana gets at least $10,000, Bailey said.

In total, the CARES Act includes about $13.5 billion for schools and colleges across the nation as part of the larger $2 trillion stimulus package.

Gov. Steve Bullock closed Montana schools through at least April 10, though many educators are preparing for the possibility of the shutdown extending. Schools are expected to provide some services for students like remote learning and meal sites. So far, state officials have reassured schools that their normal funding will continue.

+2 Internet access has never been more important for Montana students, but gaps remain. Rural internet access has long been a priority for education advocacy groups. There's been incremental progress and some victories; but it was…

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.