Montana schools getting at least $41M from federal stimulus

Montana's K-12 public schools will receive at least $41.2 million from the federal CARES Act, a stimulus bill designed to keep the U.S. economy afloat while it grapples with the effects of sweeping shutdowns to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.
Ken Bailey, a school finance expert for the Office of Public Instruction, said schools will have “extremely broad” options for how they can spend the money. OPI released "pretty close" estimates for what districts will get after a Thursday morning conference call.
The money is distributed using the federal Title 1 formula, which sends money to districts serving high-proportion of students from low-income families. That includes most of Montana's largest communities:
- Billings high schools and elementary: $3.2 million.
- Missoula high schools and elementary: $2.3 million.
- Helena high schools and elementary: $1.2 million.
- Butte high schools and elementary: $1.2 million.
- Great Falls high schools and elementary: $2.3 million.
- Bozeman high schools and elementary: $617,000.
- Flathead high schools and Kalispell elementary: $1.2 million.
Schools could be in line for additional funding. Another funding stream for education in the stimulus bill earmarks about $8.7 million for both K-12 schools and public higher education institutions in Montana, however, it's unclear how that could be split up.
A third pot of education money sets aside $300 million nationally for school district in areas hit particularly hard by coronavirus, but it's again unclear how that will be distributed.
“Whether Montana will have a chance to get any of that money or how much of that money, we really don’t know,” Bailey said.
While Montana's largest districts, with high enrollments, could get millions of dollars, smaller districts will get much less. The CARES Act allows OPI to set aside about 10% of the $41 million allocation, and state officials plan to use about $600,000 of that to ensure that every district in Montana gets at least $10,000, Bailey said.
In total, the CARES Act includes about $13.5 billion for schools and colleges across the nation as part of the larger $2 trillion stimulus package.
Gov. Steve Bullock closed Montana schools through at least April 10, though many educators are preparing for the possibility of the shutdown extending. Schools are expected to provide some services for students like remote learning and meal sites. So far, state officials have reassured schools that their normal funding will continue.
