Montana schools in 'watch and wait' mode on how long they'll be closed

Billings Public School superintendent Greg Upham isn't sure how long schools will be closed in Montana because of the new coronavirus. But he's betting it's beyond the original two weeks.

Schools are in "watch and wait" mode as Friday, the last day for Gov. Steve Bullock's original closure, approaches.

“I am hopeful that the governor will announce what his plans are early in the week,” Upham told Billings school trustees Monday.

“Are we going to go longer? Or are we going to come back?” is one of the most common questions Upham gets, he said. Upham's best guess is mid-April, and he avowed no inside knowledge.

The status of big events like graduation and prom are still up in the air. But a public comment at the virtual trustees meeting helped put in perspective how school timelines relate to real-world outcomes for students.

One of the public comments came from a student who said he was on schedule to graduate and ship out to military boot camp in early June; he was worried about the school year dragging out and scuttling those plans.

Bullock has said schools won't have to make up the current two-week closure, but that doesn't mean that other changes to the school year calendar aren't possible.