Montana schools limit activities while planning for COVID-19

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your calmness and support as we navigate these uncharted waters," he wrote.

State officials said that the state has submitted a waiver that could allow children to get school meals in the event of a school closure.

An OPI spokesman said that any statewide school closure, like those seen in states from Washington to Florida, would be directed by the Department of Health and Human Services or the Governor's office.

RiverStone Health CEO John Felton, who also helps lead Yellowstone County's Unified Health Command, said that so far circumstances in Montana haven't merited school closures.

However, if someone connected to a school test positive for coronavirus, or if there's evidence of community spread, it's likely that at least the affected local schools would shutter, he said.

The Center's for Disease Control and Prevention issued highly anticipated guidance for schools. Without community spread of the virus, the CDC recommends keeping schools open but taking precautions to prevent additional spread. With community spread, closures are definitely an option and perhaps necessary.