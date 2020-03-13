Montana schools limit activities while planning for COVID-19

School District 2 announced Friday morning that the district was suspending out-of-state travel for student groups, postponing indoor events open to the public, suspending staff travel for training and postponing in-district training events, and barring outside volunteers from district buildings.
Missoula Public Schools announced that it would shut down all student activities. Montana's Office of Public Instruction held a conference call with superintendents from around the state, and continued to tell them to prepare for potential closures.
While Montana still had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, the moves by K-12 schools have been shadowed by statewide school closures in 17 other states.
"The governor’s emergency declaration (Thursday) does not direct school closures at this time, but OPI staff are in communication with the Governor’s Office as the situation evolves," a press release from OPI said.
In SD2, the changes don't include barring in-state travel for student activities or calling off outdoor events. Schools will continue to operate "in normal operating procedures, including transportation and food service."
Superintendent Greg Upham sent out an afternoon update through email and phone message to parents asking them to check the district website for updates.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your calmness and support as we navigate these uncharted waters," he wrote.
State officials said that the state has submitted a waiver that could allow children to get school meals in the event of a school closure.
An OPI spokesman said that any statewide school closure, like those seen in states from Washington to Florida, would be directed by the Department of Health and Human Services or the Governor's office.
RiverStone Health CEO John Felton, who also helps lead Yellowstone County's Unified Health Command, said that so far circumstances in Montana haven't merited school closures.
However, if someone connected to a school test positive for coronavirus, or if there's evidence of community spread, it's likely that at least the affected local schools would shutter, he said.
The Center's for Disease Control and Prevention issued highly anticipated guidance for schools. Without community spread of the virus, the CDC recommends keeping schools open but taking precautions to prevent additional spread. With community spread, closures are definitely an option and perhaps necessary.
The CDC guidance says that shorter closures of up to two weeks may not be effective to reduce community spread, though the short closures can be useful as a solution for decontaminating buildings or addressing staff and student absenteeism rates. Closures of as long as eight weeks could be more useful to combat community spread.
For most, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 4,300 have died.
The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
The best way to prevent yourself from contracting the coronavirus is to practice good hygiene habits. That means frequently washing your hands, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and staying home if you are sick.
The virus mainly spreads through person-to-person contact, typically from respiratory droplets, like when a sick person sneezes or coughs.
The CDC recommends you frequently wash your hands after you have been in a public place; after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; or before touching your face or eating.
You should wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. That’s about the time it takes to sing the "Happy Birthday" song twice though.
Washing your hands is preferable to hand sanitizer, but use hand sanitizer if you can't wash your hands. People are also advised to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
RiverStone Health also advised people avoid large crowds, maintain social distance, avoid crowded enclosed spaces, and avoid handshakes and hugs to prevent disease spread.
It's also wise to frequently clean “high-touch” surfaces in homes and workplaces by disinfecting doorknobs, handles, keyboards, railings, remote controls, table tops and counters.