It's easy to assume that a quiet school in rural Montana won't be the target of a cyber attack.
It's also wrong.
That was the message at a discussion among politicians and cyber security experts at the Lincoln Center in Billings on Wednesday.
"Cyber security is a public safety issue," said Congressman Greg Gianforte.
There are ample examples of how hackers have hit Montana schools. In 2017, a hack that initially targeted Columbia Falls ensnared several nearby districts when hackers used their access to launch a campaign of disturbingly personalized threats that canceled school for days.
The same year, hackers threatened to wipe out data from Forsyth Public Schools if a ransom wasn't paid.
When it gets to that point for a school, it's usually too late. Hackers are often based out of the country, and options for recovering the data are slim. Paying a ransom is often the cheapest way out.
"When that happens, he's got you, and he knows you're willing to pay," said Dave Sonheim, a cyber security expert for the Department of Homeland Security based in Denver. "Prevention is where it's at."
That includes "cyber hygiene" — things like not sharing passwords or double-checking a seemingly official email that's actually a phishing attempt.
Brandon Newpher, School District 2's chief information officer, said awareness of the real possibility of cyber attacks is the first step.
"A big thing out here is, it's never going to happen," he said — an attitude that needs to change.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said that training teachers about cyber security is important, as schools don't always have the money for top-notch security systems.
"Budgets are tight," she said. "We have a lot of work to do. I should say we have homework. The bell is ringing. ... It's on our shores here in Montana."
Newpher said SD2 has made upgrades to its firewall, but that those upgrades are a near-constant process.
"We can't just upgrade this summer and then we're good until the end of life," he said.
Tony O'Donnell, a member of Montana's Public Service Commission, organized the event Monday, which was attended by media members and political staffers.
"The purpose of this is for the press, basically," O'Donnell said, to spread awareness about cyber security issues. "It's a really scary situation."
The PSC regulates public utilities in Montana, but not internet companies. O'Donnell said he was concerned about how hacks could affect physical infrastructure — "then the utilities are less secure and our energy supplies are less secure. It's all tied together."