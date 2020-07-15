Montana schools to get $75 million in state COVID funding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana schools will get $75 million from Montana's coronavirus relief fund to implement COVID-19 precautions.

Gov. Steve Bullock announced the move Wednesday, saying that school districts need the backing as they make plans to cope with the pandemic while reopening schools.

Schools will also get personal protective equipment like masks from a state supply, Bullock said.

Education leaders in the state had said that schools will likely need more funding to implement recommendations in guidance from state and federal officials about how to reopen schools.

The state's cornavirus relief fund is a $1.25 billion pot of money funded by the CARES Act.

Montana's K-12 schools had already received about $41 million directly from the CARES Act, but leaders of groups like School Administrators of Montana and the Montana School Boards Association have said that likely won't be enough for COVID-19 related expenses.

They cited an analysis that shows costs for a mid size school district could exceed $400 per student, while the first round of federal money was about $250 per student.