Montana search and rescue groups: Pick the 'conservative outing' during COVID-19 pandemic

A simple way to help decide the safety of your outing is what Kopp calls “the mom test.”

“If your mom would approve of your outing, you’re probably good to go,” Kopp said.

For Smith, a key word is preparedness. Let someone know where you’re going and what your plan is. Let them know when you’re coming back. Check the weather conditions. Have emergency items, like warm clothes, a first aid kit, food and water. Have the right equipment.

“If you’re going on a hike, you need to be prepared,” he said. “So what happens if you do fall? Do you have the stuff to take care of yourself if you end up having to stay in the mountains overnight?

Smith said people from outside Stillwater County can too easily underestimate how harsh conditions are in the mountains, especially this time of year.

Even routine outings can quickly devolve into life-threatening situations, Kopp said. He described one incident in Gallatin County where a skier went to a popular area in Hyalite Canyon not far from town. On the way out, the skier got disoriented, took a wrong trail, and then died of hypothermia after expending their energy trekking through rough country. The skier made it within 150 yards of a road, Kopp said.