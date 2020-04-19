Montana sees 7 new COVID-19 cases; total at 433

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana has added another seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 433 cases, according to a Sunday morning update on the state's case tracking map.

The state had reported an increase of four cases in its Saturday update.

The state currently has 243 recoveries and 18 active hospitalizations, per the update. That's an increase of 17 recoveries and one active hospitalization from the numbers reported Saturday.

A total of 10 people have died so far in Montana from COVID-19. The last two deaths were reported Friday. They were described by officials as a Cascade County woman over the age of 65 who had underlying health conditions and a Yellowstone County man in his 50s.

The new cases include three in Missoula County, two in Yellowstone County and one each for Gallatin County and Pondera County.

The three new Missoula County cases consist of two men and a woman in their 20s. The Yellowstone County cases include a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s. The Gallatin County case is a man in his 20s. The Pondera County case is a woman in her 50s.