Montana State University Billings grad juggled work, family while earning top honors

The first time TommiLee pursued higher education the process was a bit simpler.
She wasn’t married and wasn’t a mom, and graduated from Montana State University Billings with a degree in health promotion in 2014. She worked during school, but still, there was more time for a homework session without distractions.
During her second bout with higher education, pursing a degree in nursing, she was married and mothering a 3-year-old. Homework was a little harder.
“It’s a fine shift between studying and being distracted by trying to keep your child alive,” she joked.
At first Gallup struggled with feeling "mom-guilt" for spending long hours studying. But, her supportive family would help care for her son, and knowing the program was only 2 years kept Gallup motivated.
"It always made it easier to know my son was being loved and there was an end date to the process," she said.
Gallup graduated with honors from City College’s nursing program this spring. She’s previously earned a bachelor’s degree and is a certified nursing assistant working at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings.
Gallup, originally from Billings, has always had an interest in health and nursing. Her first degree led her to work in the Public Health Department at RiverStone Health. She liked the work, but wanted more interacting with people, she said.
She wanted to go into nursing. With encouragement from her husband, Dale, she decided to become a certified nursing assistant to test the waters. She was made for it.
“I really missed being with people and being able to support, love and care for them,” she said.
In 2018, she enrolled at City College in the nursing program and continued to work as a per diem nurse for St. Vincent Healthcare.
Despite working to support her family, and caring for her 3-year-old son, Hudson, Gallup maintained a positive attitude and found the fine balance between work, family and school.
Gallup was nominated by instructors for the Outstanding Graduate in Nursing for her graduating class.
Her instructor, Sharon Shelton, nominated Gallup.
“She’s an excellent student,” Shelton said. “She has excellent grades and is very supportive of her peers.”
Gallup is also unfailingly positive, Shelton said. When others complained about homework, Gallup would find the silver lining, she said.
During her time, Gallup said she was just being herself. Getting nominated for the award caught her off-guard, and ultimately ended in tears.
"It made me cry. It was so sweet," she said. "I feel like you always try to do the right thing and you don’t ever expect to be awarded for it."
Gallup has remained upbeat and positive even when COVID-19 canceled commencement and the pinning ceremony for the nursing graduates. Typically, nursing graduates would be presented with a pin and would recite the Nightingale Pledge.
City College traditionally also takes photos of the graduating nursing class. Gallup found a way to put a positive spin on the disappointing cancellation.
She organized the photo so that the graduates would be social distanced, wearing gloves and masks. A photographer stood on a ladder to capture the spread-out crowd.
“She embraced the fact that they were the class graduating during COVID-19,” Shelton said. “She was just able to take the situation and find the positive in it.”
Gallup is planning on working in the medical oncology department and eventually working toward a master’s degree. She’s undecided if she wants to become a nurse practitioner or go into teaching nursing herself.
Despite having a rumpled pinning ceremony Gallup is grateful she's graduated and is hopeful she might be able to connect with her cohorts post-COVID-19 for a proper celebration.
