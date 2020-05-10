Montana State University Billings grad juggled work, family while earning top honors

She wanted to go into nursing. With encouragement from her husband, Dale, she decided to become a certified nursing assistant to test the waters. She was made for it.

“I really missed being with people and being able to support, love and care for them,” she said.

In 2018, she enrolled at City College in the nursing program and continued to work as a per diem nurse for St. Vincent Healthcare.

Despite working to support her family, and caring for her 3-year-old son, Hudson, Gallup maintained a positive attitude and found the fine balance between work, family and school.

Gallup was nominated by instructors for the Outstanding Graduate in Nursing for her graduating class.

Her instructor, Sharon Shelton, nominated Gallup.

“She’s an excellent student,” Shelton said. “She has excellent grades and is very supportive of her peers.”

Gallup is also unfailingly positive, Shelton said. When others complained about homework, Gallup would find the silver lining, she said.

During her time, Gallup said she was just being herself. Getting nominated for the award caught her off-guard, and ultimately ended in tears.