In an announcement made Monday, Montana State University Billings will rename two of its colleges, the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Allied Health Professions, to the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences and the College of Health Professions and Science.
Provost Melinda Arnold said the name changes were mostly "semantics." The only real difference in how the two colleges operate is that the Department of Biological and Physical Sciences will now be under the College of Health Professions and Science, she said.
The change will happen in July 2021, which allows all the hard sciences and the allied health programs to be housed in the Yellowstone Science and Allied Health Building. The building is scheduled to be completed in June 2021.
"When the new science building exists then all of those departments housed in the College of Health Professions and Science will be under one roof," Arnold said.
That will help foster communication and collaboration between the hard sciences and the allied health sciences, Arnold said.
"It’s not like people couldn't talk to each other now, but in the same place and environment with the new building I think you're going to see a lot more communication and MSUB partnerships," she said.
The name changes were approved by the Montana Board of Regents in November. Students, faculty and staff were surveyed during the fall semester to vote on the new names, Arnold said. The changes also follows a call for continued program evaluation, including the cutting of 37 programs earlier this year.
All departments currently in the College of Arts and Sciences will remain, except for the Department of Biological and Psychical Sciences. Those departments are:
- Art
- Communication and Theater
- English, Philosophy and Modern Languages
- History
- Mathematics
- Music
- Social Sciences and Cultural Studies
- Psychology
Departments under the current College of Health Professions are:
- Health Care Services
- Health and Human Performance
- Rehabilitation
- Human Services