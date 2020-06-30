Montana tax credit program discriminated against private schools, Supreme Court rules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court appears to have revived Montana's school choice tax credit program.

The ruling concludes that excluding religious schools from the program violated the federal constitution, and reverses the Montana Supreme Court's decision to eliminate the program altogether. Chief Justice John Roberts authored the opinion, joined by the court's conservative wing. Four more liberal justices authored multiple dissenting opinions.

The decision is considered a win for advocates of programs under the umbrella of school choice, which direct public money to private schools. It's so far unclear how the scope of the ruling could affect school choice programs in other states.

For the Montana program, the ruling holds that if public funding is offered to private schools, religious schools cannot be excluded — no matter whether state law bars funding for religious organizations.

"A State need not subsidize private education. But once a State decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious," Roberts wrote.