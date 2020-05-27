Montana tribal colleges in line for almost $10 million in stimulus funding

Montana’s tribal colleges could get another $9.2 million in funding from a federal stimulus bill.
The money comes from a different pot than previously announced allocations to universities in the state. It aims to aid minority-serving institutions that often work with students who face barriers to accessing higher education.
Federal officials have released estimated allocations, but schools still have to apply for the money:
- Aaniiih Nakoda College: $896,685.
- Blackfeet Community College: $1,366,033.
- Chief Dull Knife College: $975,545.
- Fort Peck Community College: $1,234,426.
- Little Big Horn College: $1,558,703.
- Salish Kootenai College: $2,068,629.
- Stone Child College: $1,176,954.
Out of the $2 trillion CARES Act, about $14 billion was directed toward colleges and universities. Of that, about $1.4 billion was set aside specifically for minority-serving institutions, and about $50 million is earmarked for tribal colleges.
Tribal colleges in Montana already received about $1.9 million out of the $31 million that Montana universities received.
However, some college leaders have said that the federal funding isn't enough. A group that supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities called for an extra $1.5 billion to aid those schools and other minority-serving institutions.
On Tuesday, deputy commissioner of higher education Tyler Trevor highlighted costs incurred by Montana University System schools during the pandemic at a legislative subcommittee meeting. After doling out grants to students, as required by the CARES Act, schools will have about $13 million in stimulus money left. Most of the will be used to pay for $12 million in room and board refunds, he said, leaving little to deal with other pandemic related costs or expected enrollment declines next school year.
The “worst case scenario” is that enrollment drops by 15%, per a national study that Trevor cited. It would produce a $37 million hole for Montana universities.
"Clearly, that would not be enough" to backfill in the fall, Trevor said of the federal stimulus money.
David Yarlott, president of Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency, said internet access has been the school's biggest challenge during the abrupt transition to remote learning this spring — mostly for students, but also for faculty and staff.
“We’re so accustomed to having in-person classes,” he said. “This has been a big shift for us.”
Gaps have been especially apparent where students and educators had smartphone access and coverage but not access to a computer and internet connection. Phones often proved inadequate for preparing or completing coursework, Yarlott said. That idea is backed up by research among K-12 students.
He hoped to use stimulus funds to bolster the college's technology infrastructure, and to potentially work with other institutions like K-12 schools that have similar needs. The school has been trying to work with local internet service providers to improve access.
On-campus computer labs did open on a limited basis for students without access at home, but travel was complicated by the shutdown of the tribe's public transit system.
The school saw some students without internet access drop out during the shift to remote learning, and Yarlott was concerned that they won’t return for fall courses either if remote learning has to continue.
“Let’s just say we’re hopeful to have in-person classes, but we’re also planning that we may have to continue with the online (learning),” Yarlott said. The school is also looking at a hybrid model where students would only be on campus one or two days a week.
He felt like the school had some advantages during the pandemic without having an oversight group like the Montana Board of Regents.
“If we need to make some changes, we do that as quickly as we can,” he said.
The extra coronavirus funding is, in some ways, an unexpected windfall, Yarlott said. Tribal college leaders are often critical of funding formulas from the federal government, and serving low-income communities leaves local tax options limited.
“In a sense, this has been a boost for my institution,” he said.
