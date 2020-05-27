Montana tribal colleges in line for almost $10 million in stimulus funding

He hoped to use stimulus funds to bolster the college's technology infrastructure, and to potentially work with other institutions like K-12 schools that have similar needs. The school has been trying to work with local internet service providers to improve access.

On-campus computer labs did open on a limited basis for students without access at home, but travel was complicated by the shutdown of the tribe's public transit system.

The school saw some students without internet access drop out during the shift to remote learning, and Yarlott was concerned that they won’t return for fall courses either if remote learning has to continue.

“Let’s just say we’re hopeful to have in-person classes, but we’re also planning that we may have to continue with the online (learning),” Yarlott said. The school is also looking at a hybrid model where students would only be on campus one or two days a week.

He felt like the school had some advantages during the pandemic without having an oversight group like the Montana Board of Regents.

“If we need to make some changes, we do that as quickly as we can,” he said.