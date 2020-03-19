Montana universities ask students to leave campus, but not closing dorms

Montana universities will ask students to leave campus, according to a memo from Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian.

Students currently on spring break are asked not to return, and students currently on campus are asked to leave if they can.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The order applies to flagships like those in Missoula and Bozeman, and to regional schools like Billings.

The directive doesn't force campuses to close dorms or other services, but makes clear that schools need to reduce the number of students on campus.

"Campuses will clearly and immediately communicate the severity of the emerging public health situation to students currently living in residential halls and ask them to carefully consider whether they have any other living arrangement that will provide a safer learning and living environment," it reads.

The announcement follows news that all Montana University System campuses will continue a required switch to online-only campuses until the end of the spring semester.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 4 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.