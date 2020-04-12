Montana up to 387 COVID-19 cases; Toole County now up to 25 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana gained another 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, with half of the new cases in Toole County, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. That brings Montana to 387 total cases and six deaths.

Toole County has a total of 25 COVID-19 cases and three deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The new confirmed Toole County cases include a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, two women in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

The Toole County Health Department reported Sunday morning that two people were currently hospitalized, five had recovered and 200 tests have been administered.

Toole County reported its first COVID-19 case on March 25, and the county of less than 5,000 people has the fifth most cases of any county in the state. Multiple cases reported so far have been connected to the Marias Heritage Center, a 38-bed retirement and assisted living facility in the town of Shelby.

Also Sunday, the state reports that 169 people have recovered from COVID-19, which is the same amount of recoveries reported Saturday. Active hospitalizations remained unchanged from Saturday with a total of 22. So far Montana has had a total of 47 people hospitalized from COVID-19.