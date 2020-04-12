Montana up to 387 COVID-19 cases; Toole County now up to 25 cases

Montana gained another 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, with half of the new cases in Toole County, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. That brings Montana to 387 total cases and six deaths.
Toole County has a total of 25 COVID-19 cases and three deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The new confirmed Toole County cases include a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, two women in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s.
The Toole County Health Department reported Sunday morning that two people were currently hospitalized, five had recovered and 200 tests have been administered.
Toole County reported its first COVID-19 case on March 25, and the county of less than 5,000 people has the fifth most cases of any county in the state. Multiple cases reported so far have been connected to the Marias Heritage Center, a 38-bed retirement and assisted living facility in the town of Shelby.
Also Sunday, the state reports that 169 people have recovered from COVID-19, which is the same amount of recoveries reported Saturday. Active hospitalizations remained unchanged from Saturday with a total of 22. So far Montana has had a total of 47 people hospitalized from COVID-19.
Gallatin County gained three cases for a total of 138 cases. The new Gallatin County cases are a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 50s. Gallatin County continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Yellowstone County, which has the second highest number of cases, picked up one new case for a total of 58 cases. The new case is a woman in her 30s.
Flathead County, which has the third most cases in the state, picked up no new cases.
Missoula County gained one case for a total of 30 cases. It has the fourth highest number of cases in the state. The new Missoula County case is a woman in her 60s.
The state announced its first four cases on March 15. The worst COVID-19 outbreak in the nation continues to be in New York City, where more than 98,000 people have tested positive and more than 6,000 had died by Sunday morning.
The state of Montana had processed an additional 332 tests by Sunday morning, bringing the total number of tests processed to 8,913. That total does not include tests sent to private labs for processing.
