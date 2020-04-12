You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Montana up to 389 COVID-19 cases; Toole County now up to 25 cases
topical top story

Montana up to 389 COVID-19 cases; Toole County now up to 25 cases

Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Montana gained another 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, with half of the new cases in Toole County, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. That brings Montana to 387 total cases and six deaths reported by the state.

The case tally was updated by the state Sunday morning and did not reflect two new cases announced in the afternoon by Ravalli County. Those cases bring Ravalli County to five cases, and the statewide total to 389.

Toole County has a total of 25 COVID-19 cases and three deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The new confirmed Toole County cases include a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, two women in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

Over the weekend, Toole County added a total of seven cases. Only one of those cases was below the age of 60. 

The Toole County Health Department reported Sunday morning that two people were currently hospitalized, five had recovered and 200 tests have been administered. 

Toole County reported its first COVID-19 case on March 25, and the county of less than 5,000 people has the fifth most cases of any county in the state. Multiple cases reported so far have been connected to the Marias Heritage Center, a 38-bed retirement and assisted living facility in the town of Shelby.

Also Sunday, the state reports that 169 people have recovered from COVID-19, which is the same amount of recoveries reported Saturday. Total active hospitalizations remained unchanged from Saturday with a total of 22. So far Montana has had 47 people hospitalized from COVID-19.

Gallatin County gained three cases Sunday morning for a total of 138 cases. The new Gallatin County cases are a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 50s, and a man in his 50s. Gallatin County continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Yellowstone County, which has the second highest number of cases, picked up one new case for a total of 58 cases. The new case is a woman in her 30s.

Flathead County, which has the third most cases in the state, picked up no new cases.

Missoula County gained one case for a total of 30 cases. It has the fourth highest number of cases in the state. The new Missoula County case is a woman in her 60s.

The two new Ravalli County Cases include a woman in her 20s and a girl younger than 10. 

The woman in her 20s was exposed in another Montana County and has quarantined, according to information released by Ravalli County Public Health. The county health department was working to trace her contacts and support her, it said in a press release issued Sunday afternoon.

The girl younger than 10 is a family member of someone also confirmed to have COVID-19. Both are quarantined and recovering at home, the health department said.

The state announced its first four cases on March 15. The worst COVID-19 outbreak in the nation continues to be in New York City, where more than 98,000 people have tested positive and more than 6,000 had died by Sunday morning.

An additional 332 COVID-19 tests had been administered to people in Montana by Sunday morning, bringing the total number of tests to 8,913. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Mother of Montana teen who just beat cancer: 'Please, for my daughter ... stay home' during pandemic
State & Regional

Mother of Montana teen who just beat cancer: 'Please, for my daughter ... stay home' during pandemic

Flu strains, colds, and contagious bacterial illness like step throat can all be life threatening for those with compromised immune systems. But the new coronavirus has posed new challenges; it can spread before symptoms appear, the general population has no immunity, and while age appears to be the biggest risk factor for complications, those with suppressed immune systems are likely at risk for “some increase in severity.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News