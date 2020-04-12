Montana up to 389 COVID-19 cases; Toole County now up to 25 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana gained another 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, with half of the new cases in Toole County, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. That brings Montana to 387 total cases and six deaths reported by the state.

The case tally was updated by the state Sunday morning and did not reflect two new cases announced in the afternoon by Ravalli County. Those cases bring Ravalli County to five cases, and the statewide total to 389.

Toole County has a total of 25 COVID-19 cases and three deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The new confirmed Toole County cases include a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, two women in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

Over the weekend, Toole County added a total of seven cases. Only one of those cases was below the age of 60.

The Toole County Health Department reported Sunday morning that two people were currently hospitalized, five had recovered and 200 tests have been administered.