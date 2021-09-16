Montana veteran, Afghan interpreter reflect on return of the Taliban

When the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, a country containing several dozen tribes and ethnicities, their fundamentalism disrupted the brief period of peace. Movies, music and television were not enjoyed in seventh-century Arabia, and they wouldn’t be in 20th century Afghanistan.

“Before Taliban it was the mujahedeen, and there was constant war between the different factions of mujahedeen," Muhammad, who is currently living in California, told The Gazette recently. "Kabul was one of those places where the people preferred the Taliban at first, because the whole of Kabul was under the control of one entity. It got rid of a lot of factional fighting. That was until they started to infringe on people’s personal lives.

"There was a real possibility of something happening to you ... My family, we immigrated to Pakistan in 1999. Life was strict, and that was one reason. The second reason was poverty. There was no work," he said.

Muhammad and his parents, brothers and sisters lived in Pakistan for the next three years. During a visit with family back in Afghanistan, a teen-aged and long-haired Muhammad was led away by Taliban members to a barber shop. A family member managed to convince them to let his hair go uncut.