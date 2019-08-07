Sarah Wandle was terrified when she found out her husband, Mark Wandle, was being deployed to Iraq a year after getting married.
“I was terrified but I was very proud of him,” Sarah Wandle said. “He’s always been very proud to serve, and I think he was ready for that experience.”
Mark Wandle served 20 years in the National Guard and worked as a combat engineer from 2003 to 2005 in Iraq. He returned home to work as a teacher and eventually became the superintendent of Huntley Project Schools. They have two daughters, Brynn and Raegan.
For the Wandle family, teamwork and camaraderie are what they apply to their everyday lives. Military service has helped push those values.
“I still think, no matter what you’re in, whether it’s marriage, whether it’s work, it takes a team,” Mark Wandle said.
On Wednesday, 10 veterans were honored for their service, spanning from World War II to the war in Afghanistan, during the Stories of Honor event at Rimrock Mall.
The event was presented by the Billings Gazette and sponsored by Master Lube, Montana State University Billings and Rimrock Mall.
The Gazette shared a collection of 10 stories told by the veterans themselves, called Stories of Honor. Each veteran featured in the series was presented with a copy of the front page of the Gazette that featured their story.
The Gazette has published other veteran collections in the past, including Vietnam Voices and World at War, which focused on World War II vets.
Aug. 7 is national Purple Heart Day, and Rimrock Mall has celebrated the day every year since 2017, when it was recognized by the City of Billings.
Rimrock Mall owner Starwood Retail Partners designated five parking spots for Purple Heart recipients at the mall and at other business locations across the country.
“They sacrifice for us, and the least we can do is show some gratitude back,” said Deron Olson, marketing director for Rimrock Mall. “There are a lot of other things we can obviously do to go above and beyond, but just thanking a veteran is one of the easiest gestures we can show on a daily basis.”
Deborah McGrath was at Master Lube one day looking through the Billings Gazette's Vietnam Voices collection and was amazed by the stories. She quickly submitted her father’s name, Bob McGrath, to be featured in the Stories of Honor collection.
Bob McGrath, of Butte, served in the United States Army during the Korean War in 1952 as an engineer. While working in Chuchon, Korea, he came across a group of tombstones by a catholic church. One grave was marked for a priest, Rev. James Maginn, of Butte.
Ever since then, the image of the grave stuck with him. Deborah knew about the story and wanted him to share it with others.
“I knew this incredible story about him being (in Korea) and we grew up as Catholics, and here’s a priest who’s murdered in the same conflict,” Deborah McGrath said. “My dad hasn’t told tons of stories about the war, and I think a lot of veterans have a hard time doing that, but I think they need to tell their stories.”
Both Deborah and Bob McGrath agreed military service makes you a better person.
“It made a better man out of me,” Bob McGrath said.