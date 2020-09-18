Montana voters reminded to be wary with election season mailers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's the season of dodgy election and campaign mailers and a new letter showing up this month in Yellowstone County mailboxes has left some voters confused.

The letter is from the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit and nonpartisan Center for Voter Information and tells readers that, "according to our review of publicly available records, someone at this address may not be registered to vote."

The problem is that some residents who have received the letter are already registered to vote and the mailer left them wondering if they had been removed from the county's voter rolls without their knowledge.

"We get calls about this stuff all the time," said Bret Rutherford, Yellowstone County election administrator. "It is campaigns and interest groups with bad data that confuses the voters."