Montana Women’s Run announces community race routes

Working with community partners and volunteers, the Montana Women’s Run has created a variety of two-mile and five-mile courses across Billings for this year's virtual run.

The courses are marked approximately every half mile with blue Montana Women's Run logo stickers. As a virtual race, participants are welcome to run or walk anywhere, anytime. These routes will simply be marked and made available to the public by the official race day, Saturday, May 8.

The routes are available to view and download on the Montana Women’s Run official website. A water stop will be available on the Rims Trail on Saturday, May 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for participants.

Registration is currently open for the 40th annual run. T-shirts are still available for new registrants and can be picked up in person at race headquarters, May 3, 4, 6, 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Race headquarters is located at 217 N. 29th Street, next to the parking garage. T-shirts will be mailed to those that register after Sunday, May 2 and reside outside of Yellowstone County. All registrations close at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 6.