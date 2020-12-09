Montana Women’s Run donates to local women's, children's programs

The Montana Women’s Run announced donations to women’s and children’s health and fitness programs in the Billings community from funds raised this year. The 2020 Montana Women’s Run was held as a virtual race in accordance with the guidelines set by the CDC, state and local agencies for the health and safety of all runners.

With this year’s contributions, the Montana Women’s Run has donated more than $1,458,500 to local organizations that promote women’s and children’s health and fitness. This year's donations included:

YWCA, $28,000.

Billings Clinic Foundation, $26,000.

Rocky Mountain College Women’s Cross-Country and Track Scholarship Programs, $5,000.

MSU-Billings Women’s Cross-Country and Track Scholarship Programs, $5,000; Billings YMCA, $18,000.

Montana Amateur Sports for Yellowstone Elementary School Cross Country Race and Big Sky Fit Kids, $8,000.

Montana Women’s Run began in 1982 with 200 registrants and celebrated this unusual year with over 4,600 women participating across the United States in a virtual race to accommodate COVID-19 safety guidelines. Today, the race is recognized as the largest running event for women in the state of Montana, and one of the largest all-women’s races in the country.

The 2021 race will mark the 40th anniversary of the Montana Women’s Run. Next year’s race is planned for May 8, 2021, according to a press release from Billings Clinic.

