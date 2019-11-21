Montana Women’s Run organizers announced $100,000 in donations Thursday to programs that focus on women’s and children’s health and fitness programs in Billings.
Since the run began in 1982, it has donated more than $1.3 million to local organizations.
In a press release by Montana Women’s Run officials, six causes will receive donations from this May’s race, including the YWCA; Billings Clinic Foundation; Rocky Mountain College women’s cross-country and track scholarship programs; Montana State University Billings’ cross country and track scholarship programs; Billings YMCA; Montana Amateur Sports for Yellowstone Elementary School Cross Country Race; and Big Sky Fit Kids.
During the first year of the run in 1982, 200 people registered to participate. This year, about 7,600 women participated and joined with 400 volunteers.
You have free articles remaining.
The YWCA received about $30,000 this year, which will help fund services to women through Gateway House and transitional living apartments.
Billings Clinic’s Women’s Wellness program, which provides health screenings, including mammograms, pap smears, and more for women who are underinsured or without insurance, received about $30,000.
Rocky Mountain College and MSUB each received $5,500 for scholarships.
Billings YMCA, which provides health and fitness programs to families in Billings, received about $20,000, while the Montana Amateur Sports for Yellowstone Elementary School Cross Country Race received $10,000. The event is for third-, fourth- and fifth-grade boys and girls and features races, awards and education on healthy lifestyles.
Big Sky Fit Kids received $10,000 and provides a free activity and nutrition program that encourages healthy habits for Montana kids at home and school.