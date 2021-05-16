Montana Women's Prison escapee arrested and jailed Saturday

A woman who escaped from the Montana Women's Prison on Friday was arrested Saturday and booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility that evening.

Lisa Anne Nester, 50, was discovered to be missing at roughly 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Corrections.

Nester was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force. Task force members found her at about 8:30 p.m. on North 24th Street and Second Avenue North in Billings near the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

As of Sunday the YCDF online jail roster showed her being held on suspicion of felony escape.

In its Friday announcement that Nester had escaped, the state department of corrections had said they did not believe she posed any specific threat to public safety. She was reported to have connections in Carter, Montana and Grenora, North Dakota.

Nester's legal record on the Montana Department of Corrections online Correctional Offender Network Search lists her with three different convictions, including one for escape in Yellowstone County on June 6, 2015.