Montana Women's Prison escapee arrested and jailed Saturday

A woman who escaped from the Montana Women's Prison on Friday was arrested Saturday and booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility that evening.
Lisa Anne Nester, 50, was discovered to be missing at roughly 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Corrections.
Nester was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force. Task force members found her at about 8:30 p.m. on North 24th Street and Second Avenue North in Billings near the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.
As of Sunday the YCDF online jail roster showed her being held on suspicion of felony escape.
In its Friday announcement that Nester had escaped, the state department of corrections had said they did not believe she posed any specific threat to public safety. She was reported to have connections in Carter, Montana and Grenora, North Dakota.
Nester's legal record on the Montana Department of Corrections online Correctional Offender Network Search lists her with three different convictions, including one for escape in Yellowstone County on June 6, 2015.
Montana Women's Prison Warden Jennie Hansen said Sunday that the escape was from a Cascade County pre-release program. Hansen explained that in Montana because of the location of the women's prison in Yellowstone County, jurisdiction requires escape convictions for women be sentenced out of Yellowstone County even if they occur elsewhere. Similarly, escape convictions for men are sentenced out of Powell County because of the location of the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.
Nester had been sentenced to 36 months in prison in April for the pre-release escape. She was also sentenced to 36 months in prison in April for failure to register as a sexual or violent offender in Cascade County. The earliest sentence for Nester that appears on the Montana Department of Corrections Website is a five-year 2013 sentence out of Teton County for assault on a minor.
Of Nester's escape last week, Hansen said she didn't have any additional information to share Sunday. "We're still compiling all the details ourselves," she said, adding that the escape remains under investigation.
Gazette records indicate Nester was the first escapee from the Montana Women's Prison since 2016. Christina Alexandra Becker, then age 26, had escaped on a Friday morning by scaling a fence. She was arrested in Oregon in January of 2017.