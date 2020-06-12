Montana Women's Prison inmates need more testing, no results yet final

Two inmates at the Montana Women's Prison who tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 this week have now tested negative in a confirmation test.
Because of the discrepancy, the Montana Department of Corrections and the Montana Department of Health and Human Services are investigating the cases further, said DOC spokeswoman Carolynn Bright in a press release.
The two women who were presumed to be positive will now be tested a third time, according to health department spokesman Jon Ebelt. They will continue to be treated as though they have the disease.
“We are continuing to take an abundance of caution related to this situation at the prison,” said DOC Director Reginald D. Michael. “Protecting the health and safety of our staff, inmates and the public is the department’s top priority, and we are following the plan we developed for this circumstance.”
The testing now underway is part of the department’s “sentinel” testing efforts to test more than just people showing symptoms. Sentinel testing, also called surveillance testing, is conducted widely on asymptomatic people to assess the likely spread of the disease among certain populations.
The department has done sentinel testing on 616 inmates and 102 staff across multiple facilities.
At the women's prison, it has tested all 194 inmates and 69 staff members. On Thursday the department said it had tested 48 staff.
Daily numbers showing the department's sentinel testing efforts may be found online at: https://cor.mt.gov/COVID-19.
So far, sentinel testing has returned no confirmed positive cases, according to the website.
