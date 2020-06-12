Montana Women's Prison inmates need more testing, no results yet final

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two inmates at the Montana Women's Prison who tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 this week have now tested negative in a confirmation test.

Because of the discrepancy, the Montana Department of Corrections and the Montana Department of Health and Human Services are investigating the cases further, said DOC spokeswoman Carolynn Bright in a press release.

The two women who were presumed to be positive will now be tested a third time, according to health department spokesman Jon Ebelt. They will continue to be treated as though they have the disease.

“We are continuing to take an abundance of caution related to this situation at the prison,” said DOC Director Reginald D. Michael. “Protecting the health and safety of our staff, inmates and the public is the department’s top priority, and we are following the plan we developed for this circumstance.”