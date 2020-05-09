Montana Women's Run continues tradition by going virtual amid pandemic

Wedul hopes to bring 10,000 runners to the 40th annual Montana Women's Run next year, if the public health department allows by then.

Event participants Sarah Lord and Bonnie Ayre decided to plan 2-mile and 5-mile routes for people to take in their neighborhoods while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Lord placed a route around Pioneer Park on Saturday, decorated with balloons and sidewalk chalk messages encouraging runners to get to the finish line.

Ayre and her neighbor Sue Dow coordinated and made a route through Josephine Crossing and Norm’s Island. The routes were not affiliated with the Montana Women’s Run nonprofit or event.

Near Pioneer Park, runners dressed in red Montana Women’s Run T-shirts dotted along Virginia Lane and Poly Drive in the sunny, spring-like weather on Saturday.

“Just getting our Women’s Run T-shirts and knowing that we’re still going to be able to go do this and that there’s sort of an energy around it, is actually kind of giving us a small sense of normalcy,” Lord said. “This is what we always do the Saturday before Mother’s Day.”