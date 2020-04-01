Montana Women's Run plans virtual race

The board of the Montana Women’s Run announced this year’s run will be held virtually.

In a press release, organizers encouraged participants to walk or run a 2- or 5-mile route in their own neighborhoods, in accordance with social distancing guidelines. T-shirts, race numbers and a small gift will be mailed to all registered participants.

The Montana Women’s Run began in 1982 with 200 registrants and celebrated last year with more than 7,600 participants and more than 400 volunteers. The race is recognized as the largest running event for women in the state of Montana, and one of the largest all-women’s races in the country.

To date, the Montana Women’s Run has donated more than $1,367,500 to local organizations that promote women’s and children’s health and fitness.

Race registration costs $27 and is available through May 7 at womensrun.org.

Retrospective: Montana Women's Run