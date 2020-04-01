Montana Women's Run plans virtual race

The board of the Montana Women’s Run announced this year’s run will be held virtually.
In a press release, organizers encouraged participants to walk or run a 2- or 5-mile route in their own neighborhoods, in accordance with social distancing guidelines. T-shirts, race numbers and a small gift will be mailed to all registered participants.
The Montana Women’s Run began in 1982 with 200 registrants and celebrated last year with more than 7,600 participants and more than 400 volunteers. The race is recognized as the largest running event for women in the state of Montana, and one of the largest all-women’s races in the country.
To date, the Montana Women’s Run has donated more than $1,367,500 to local organizations that promote women’s and children’s health and fitness.
Race registration costs $27 and is available through May 7 at
womensrun.org. Retrospective: Montana Women's Run
1982 Montana Women's Run
Runners line up in Pioneer Park for the first Montana Women's Run in May 1982.
Courtesy of Montana Women's Run
1984 Montana Women's Run
Runners gather before the start of the third annual Montana Women's Run in May 1984.
Courtesy of Montana Women's Run
1984 Montana Women's Run
Runners take part in the third annual Montana Women's Run at Pioneer Park in May 1984.
Gazette file photo
1984 Montana Women's Run
Peggy Steckel stands in Pioneer Park following the third annual Montana Women's Run in May 1984.
Courtesy of Montana Women's Run
1985 Montana Women's Run
Runners gather before the start of the fourth annual Montana Women's Run in May 1985.
Courtesy of Montana Women's Run
1986 Montana Women's Run
The starting line of the fifth annual Montana Women's Run in downtown Billings is filled with runners in May 1986.
JAMES WOODCOCK/Gazette Staff
1986 Montana Women's Run
Runners take part in the fifth annual Montana Women's Run in May 1986.
Courtesy of Montana Women's Run
1986 Montana Women's Run
Three women run together during the fifth annual Montana Women's Run in May 1986.
JAMES WOODCOCK/Gazette Staff
1987 Montana Women's Run
Runners talk to one another before the start of the sixth annual Montana Women's Run in May 1987.
Courtesy of Montana Women's Run
1987 Montana Women's Run
Runners take part in the sixth annual Montana Women's Run in May 1987.
Courtesy of Montana Women's Run
1988 Montana Women's Run
Runners endure a cold rain for the seventh annual Montana Women's Run in downtown Billings in May 1988.
Gazette file photo
1988 Montana Women's Run
Walkers don parkas and hats for the seventh annual Montana Women's Run in downtown Billings in May 1988.
Gazette file photo
1990 Montana Women's Run
Runners gather at the starting line of the ninth annual Montana Women's Run in May 1990.
Courtesy of Montana Women's Run
1991 Montana Women's Run
Thousands of runners turn out for the tenth annual Montana Women's Run in downtown Billings in May 1991.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
1991 Montana Women's Run
Flora High Hawk nears the finish line during the two-mile race in the tenth annual Montana Women's Run in May 1991.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
1993 Montana Women's Run
Runners move down Second Avenue North during the start of the 12th annual Montana Women's Run in May 1993.
Courtesy of Montana Women's Run
1993 Montana Women's Run
Women take part in the 12th annual Montana Women's Run in May 1993.
Courtesy of Montana Women's Run
1994 Montana Women's Run
Women take part in the 13th annual Montana Women's Run through downtown Billings in May 1994.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
1994 Montana Women's Run
A toddler wears a Women's Run t-shirt during the 13th annual Montana Women's Run in May 1994.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
1995 Montana Women's Run
Runners line up on Second Avenue North before the start of the rainy 14th annual Montana Women's Run in May 1995.
Courtesy of Montana Women's Run
1998 Montana Women's Run
Runners depart from the starting line during the 17th annual Montana Women's Run in May 1998.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
1998 Montana Women's Run
Megan Ratermann reaches the finish line during the five-mile race of the 17th annual Montana Women's Run in May 1998.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
2001 Montana Women's Run
Runners line up for the 20th annual Montana Women's Run in May 2001.
Courtesy of Montana Women's Run
May 7, 2005 Women's Run
Julie Whitworth pushed her twins Sophia, left, and Paloma, right, along in the Montana Women's Run on May 7, 2005. Alison Weiss sat in the center spot in the stroller.
DAVID GRUBBS/Gazette Staff
2006 starting line
Racers fill the street at the start of the 2-mile race of the Women's run in Billings in 2006. A race record 5,657 participants took part in the event.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
2007 start
Racers start the Women's Run 5 mile race in 2007.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
2008 Women's Run
Patum Miller, 7, pulls Mackencie Sparks, 3, in the 2-mile race in the 27th Montana Women's Run in Billings in 2008.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Saturday, May 9, 2009
Family and friends of Beth Ann Berg-Wick near the finish line of the Montana Women's Run in downtown Billings Saturday, May 9, 2009. The group ran in memory of Berg-Wick, who was killed in an auto accident January 2, 2009.
CASEY RIFFE/Gazette Staff
May 8, 2010 Women's Run
Runners start the two-mile race at the Montana Women's Run Saturday, May 8, 2010.
CASEY RIFFE/Gazette Staff
Women's Run Saturday, May 7, 2011
Erin Jones, right, hugs her neice, Haylie Oberlander, 10, center, as they and Haylie's mom Tara Christman, left, all finish the Montana Women's Run Saturday, May 7, 2011.
CASEY PAGE/Gazette Staff
May 12, 2012
Carol Fleck of Red Lodge walks in the Montana Women's Run with her mother, Mary Thompson of Houston, Texas, May 12, 2012.
CASEY PAGE/Gazette Staff
Saturday, May 12, 2012
Runners in the five-mile race near the finish line of the Montana Women's Run Saturday, May 12, 2012.
CASEY PAGE/Gazette Staff
Saturday, May 11, 2013
Runners and walkers make their way down Third Avenue North in the Montana Women's Run on Saturday, May 11, 2013.
CASEY PAGE/Gazette Staff
May 11, 2013
Holly Nedens and Libby Nedens, 10, celebrate at the finish line of the Montana Women's Run on Saturday, May 11, 2013.
CASEY PAGE/Gazette Staff
Racers start the 2 mile run in 2013
Racers start the 2 mile run at the Montana Women's Run in Billings Saturday, May 11, 2013.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Montana Women's Run on Saturday, May 10, 2014
Runner Jacki Ulishney takes water from volunteers along the route of the Montana Women's Run on Saturday, May 10, 2014.
CASEY PAGE/Gazette Staff
2015 start
Participants crowd Second Avenue North for the start of the Montana Women's Run in 2015.
JAMES WOODCOCK/Billings Gazette
