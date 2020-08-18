MontanaFair attendance was 70% less than usual during pandemic

Attendance at the 2020 MontanaFair was considerably lower than it has been in years past, and revenue is expected to be similarly short.
Yellowstone County officials had anticipated the shortfalls and built them into the fair's budget when it planned to continue with the event earlier this year amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
"We wanted to prove you could do this and do this safely," said MetraPark spokesman Ray Massie.
And so far it appears they were able to do just that, Massie said. County leaders will be watching the area's COVID-19 numbers closely for the next few weeks.
The fair saw about 68,000 people attend across the 17 days it was open. Massie said it's roughly 30% of the number of people MontanaFair usually brings in, which averages around 227,000 visitors each year.
The event ran longer this year; typically MontanaFair lasts 10 days across two weekends. This year it was open for a pair of weekends before opening completely for 10 straight days in August and coming to a close Sunday.
The county's hope was that by drawing the event out it might be able to capture some portion of the attendance and revenue it would normally receive over the typical 10 days of MontanFair.
The county was still crunching numbers Tuesday, Massie said, so he didn't have anything specific to point to yet.
"We won't make any money," Massie said. "We'll probably lose a little."
Yellowstone County Commissioners built a budget this year that planned for the fair to break even. Last summer the fair, which had the highest attendance the county had seen since 2015, brought in just over $2 million in revenue.
Given that a drop in fair revenue was a possibility, earlier this summer commissioners allocated $1 million in this year's budget toward Metra's operations should there be a decline of some kind. Along with that, they also allocated another $250,000 in contingency spending that Metra could use if a shortfall arises over the course of the fiscal year.
Crews at MontanaFair worked to keep surfaces sanitized and ensure crowds never got too big, Massie said. They regularly joked that they were doing four times the work for an event that was a third of what it usually is.
As MontanaFair came to a close on Sunday, organizers and crew members said they were confident they had put on a fun, clean and safe event.
