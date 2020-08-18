MontanaFair attendance was 70% less than usual during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attendance at the 2020 MontanaFair was considerably lower than it has been in years past, and revenue is expected to be similarly short.

Yellowstone County officials had anticipated the shortfalls and built them into the fair's budget when it planned to continue with the event earlier this year amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

"We wanted to prove you could do this and do this safely," said MetraPark spokesman Ray Massie.

And so far it appears they were able to do just that, Massie said. County leaders will be watching the area's COVID-19 numbers closely for the next few weeks.

The fair saw about 68,000 people attend across the 17 days it was open. Massie said it's roughly 30% of the number of people MontanaFair usually brings in, which averages around 227,000 visitors each year.

The event ran longer this year; typically MontanaFair lasts 10 days across two weekends. This year it was open for a pair of weekends before opening completely for 10 straight days in August and coming to a close Sunday.