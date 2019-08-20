A lot of people went to MontanaFair last week.
In all, 226,692 people passed through the gates at MetraPark from Aug. 9 through Saturday. It's the best attendance the fair has seen since 2015, when the county broke records drawing in 236,200 people. Last year, just over 219,000 people attended.
"Weather plays a role," said Ray Massie, MetraPark's marketing and sales director.
Maisie West, 4, talks with a woman dressed as Cinderella at MontanaFair on Saturday, Aug. 10.
AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
For the majority of the nine days of the fair, the weather was hot and the sky was clear. The major exceptions were the hailstorm on Aug. 11 and Saturday, the final day of the fair, which was overcast and saw unseasonable temperatures in the upper 60s.
"That last Saturday ate us a bit," Massie said.
Attendance that day was down compared to other days of this year's fair, but it was bigger than last's year last day. The county took in $61,000 more on Saturday than it did on the same Saturday in 2018, when a steady rain kept many fair-goers away.
Overall, Massie expects total revenue from this year's MontanaFair to land right around $2 million when all the counting is done. That's down just slightly from last year's $2.1 million.
For 18-year-old Walker Anttila, his last 4-H/FFA Junior Livestock Sale at MontanaFair will be bittersweet.
The fair's concert lineup had performances from current country band Old Dominion; the Triple Threat Tour, which included legacy country bands BlackHawk, Restless Heart and Shenandoah; and ’90's-era pop band 98 Degrees.
"Old Dominion was huge," Massie said.
The concert drew in over 6,000 people, nearly double the attendance of the Triple Threat show, which brought in 3,600 people. The 98 Degrees performance was the lowest attended at a little over 2,000, Massie said.
Combined, roughly 17,000 people attended the fair's night shows, placing attendance right in the middle of the pack for the past five years, the third best showing since 2014, Massie said.
Retrospective: A day at the fair
Yellowstone Exhibition fairgrounds from above, 1975
An aerial shot of the Yellowstone Exhibition fairgrounds, August 15, 1975.
Gazette file photo
Fairgrounds as seen from ride, 1975
The fair as seen from a tall ride, August 14, 1975.
Gazette file photo
Yellowstone Exhibition shuttle, 1976
A parking shuttle transports fair patrons from the Metra parking lot at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 14, 1976.
Gazette file photo
Canned foods judging, 1976
Judged canned foods show their ribbons, August 20, 1976.
Gazette file photo
Girl at concession stand, 1976
A girl rests at a concession stand, August 14, 1976.
Gazette file photo
Man with child near sideshow, 1976
A man carries a child down the midway at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 14, 1976.
Gazette file photo
Boy in front of carnival trailer, 1976
A boy stands in front of a trailer housing a carnival game, August 17, 1976.
Gazette file photo
Fairgoers on the midway, 1976
Fair patrons stroll the midway at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 19, 1976.
Gazette file photo
Carnival games at fair, 1976
People play carnival games at the fair, August 18, 1976.
Gazette file photo
Fair souvenirs, 1976
Souvenirs wait to be displayed at the fair, August 12, 1976.
Gazette file photo
Beer ticket stand, 1977
A booth sells beer tickets at the 1977 Yellowstone Exhibition fair.
Gazette file photo
Girls working at concession stand, 1977
Girls pour drinks at a concession stand at the 1977 fair.
Gazette file photo
Souvenir balloons, 1977
Children look at souvenir balloons at the 1977 Yellowstone Exhibition fair.
Gazette file photo
Boy with cows, 1977
A boy stands with two cows at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 15, 1977.
Gazette file photo
Sheep judging, 1977
Sheep await judging at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 12, 1977.
Gazette file photo
Cowboys using payphone, 1977
Cowboys use a payphone outside of one of the barns at the Yellowstone Exhibition, August 12, 1977.
Gazette file photo
"Dog On Stick" stand, 1977
A food vendor sells corn dogs at the Yellowstone Exhibition, August 16, 1977.
Gazette file photo
Hamburger & corn stand, 1977
A food vendor sells hamburgers and corn on the cob next to the Tilt-A-Whirl ride at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 16, 1977.
Gazette file photo
Ball toss game, 1977
An old carny sits at his ball toss game at the 1977 Yellowstone Exhibition fair.
Gazette file photo
Boy with prize, 1977
A boy carries a stuffed, green dog won at a carnival game at the 1977 Yellowstone Exhibition fair.
Gazette file photo
Ball toss game, 1977
A dimly-lit ball toss game awaits customers at the 1977 Yellowstone Exhibition fair.
Gazette file photo
Skee ball game, 1977
Fairgoers play skee ball at the 1977 Yellowstone Exhibition fair.
Gazette file photo
Ring toss game, 1977
Fairgoers play a ring toss game at the 1977 Yellowstone Exhibition fair.
Gazette file photo
Boy with goat, 1978
A boy stands with a goat at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 12, 1978.
Gazette file photo
Carny at age guessing game, 1978
A carny runs an age and weight guessing game at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 12, 1978.
Gazette file photo
Carnival games, 1978
Carnies wait for game customers at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 12, 1978.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Abandoned fairground plans, 1979
A proposal for the reorganization of the Yellowstone Exhibition and Fairgrounds from July, 1979. The plans, which included a large "Super Barn" for livestock judging and a smaller carnival area, did not materialize.
Gazette file photo
Horse race at Yellowstone Exhibition, 1979
Horses race at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 8, 1979.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Fair mascots greet fairgoers, 1979
Costumed mascots greet fair patrons at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 14, 1979.
Gazette file photo
Judging baked goods, 1979
Baked goods display their ribbons at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 10, 1979.
LARRY MAYER, Gazette Staff
Blue-ribbon pecan pie, 1979
A fair clerk shows off a blue-ribbon pecan pie at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 10, 1979.
LARRY MAYER, Gazette Staff
Cow being bathed, 1979
A cow receives a bath at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 14, 1979.
Gazette file photo
Carnival games at fair, 1979
Carnies await customers at the 1979 Yellowstone Exhibition fair.
Gazette file photo
Rope ladder game, 1979
A girl falls off of the rope ladder climbing game at the 1979 Yellowstone Exhibition fair.
Gazette file photo
Ring toss game, 1979
Pink Panther dolls hang as prizes at the ring toss game during the 1979 Yellowstone Exhibition fair.
Gazette file photo
Balloon burst game, 1979
A carnival worker sits at a game where players try to break balloons with darts at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 14, 1979.
Gazette file photo
Calf receiving pedicure, 1980
A calf receives a pedicure before judging at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 11, 1980.
Gazette archives
Goat judging, 1980
Goats await judging at the Yellowstone Exhibition fair, August 11, 1980.
Gazette archives
Food stands, 1980
Food vendors serve concessions at the 1980 Yellowstone Exhibition fair.
Gazette file photo
Food stands, 1980
Food vendors serve concessions at the 1980 Yellowstone Exhibition fair.
Gazette file photo
Bottle fishing game, 1980
Players fish for bottles to win prizes at the 1980 Yellowstone Exhibition fair.
Gazette archives
