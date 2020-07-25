MontanaFair opens with plenty of space for attendees

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the employees at the carnival lot having plenty of downtime, and the parking lot at MetraPark filled with only a dozen cars for most of the afternoon, screams could still be heard from the Speed ride Saturday at the 2020 MontanaFair.

The Mighty Thomas Carnival, along with about 10 vendors, have ensured that the fair that has a history going back for more than a century is returning to Billings, albeit with restrictions that adhere to county and state health recommendations.

“In a normal year, we draw more people to the fair than both Griz football and 'Cats football combined, so for us to have all these different changes due to the virus is pretty substantive,” said MetraPark Marketing and Sales Director Ray Massie, who is going into his eighth MontanaFair.

Throughout the Midwest and the western part of the United States, state and county fairs have either been canceled or rescheduled to focus strictly on 4-H and FFA livestock competitions and presentations. In May, Cascade County commissioners voted to cancel the Montana State Fair held in Great Falls.