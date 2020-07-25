MontanaFair opens with plenty of space for attendees

Despite the employees at the carnival lot having plenty of downtime, and the parking lot at MetraPark filled with only a dozen cars for most of the afternoon, screams could still be heard from the Speed ride Saturday at the 2020 MontanaFair.
The Mighty Thomas Carnival, along with about 10 vendors, have ensured that the fair that has a history going back for more than a century is returning to Billings, albeit with restrictions that adhere to county and state health recommendations.
“In a normal year, we draw more people to the fair than both Griz football and 'Cats football combined, so for us to have all these different changes due to the virus is pretty substantive,” said MetraPark Marketing and Sales Director Ray Massie, who is going into his eighth MontanaFair.
Throughout the Midwest and the western part of the United States, state and county fairs have either been canceled or rescheduled to focus strictly on 4-H and FFA livestock competitions and presentations. In May, Cascade County commissioners voted to cancel the Montana State Fair held in Great Falls.
“It really would have been easier for us to just say, ‘You know what? No Fair this year.’ We thought that it was important for us to try to show the fair from a standpoint that there are still normal things that are happening. We are presenting something that is a touchstone here,” he said.
Massie said the fair has proceeded through epidemics in 1918, 1968 and 2009, and through two world wars. Those running the MontanaFair in 2020 didn’t want to be the first to cancel it.
The fair, which will eventually include 4-H and FFA events in August, got an early start this year. In making the changes to the schedule, Massie said the extended timeframe will allow more people to attend without breaching the 3,000-person cap set for the event.
“More time to attend, and less space taken up being the idea,” Massie said.
To further ensure plenty of space, administrators will post a regular update to the MontanaFair Facebook page to indicate how close attendance is to reaching maximum. For the past day, posts have stayed green to indicate plenty of room.
“We didn’t get anywhere close to capacity yesterday, but that’s what we were expecting…We sprung all these changes on our vendors as well, so some of them understandably decided to drop out because we’re out of pattern [with the normal schedule],” Massie said.
One of the vendors who remained with the fair, the Billings Sons of Norway group, returned to serve Norski's, lefse and the best-selling beefy, deep-fried snack known as the “Viking on a stick.”
“Yesterday, I’d say we had about 500 people come through here, but today business has definitely picked up,” said Janna Curtiss, a teacher in Billings who has worked the booth for the Sons of Norway since she was 15 years old.
Considering both the history that the Sons of Norway have with the MontanaFair, plus the fair being the group’s biggest fundraiser for the year, there was no question about whether it would return for 2020.
Before taking his son and nieces and nephews onto the Speed, a twirling pendulum that several attendees exited only to be able immediately take another spin, Billings resident Chad Scollard said the changes to MontanaFair are just a small part of all the changes that he’s experienced over the past four months.
“But, we’re out here today because we’ll take any excuse to be outside,” he said.
