MontanaFair shooting injures one, increases security

An apparent shooting late Monday night at MetraPark’s MontanaFair resulted in one man injured and deputies wading into the fairground pond in pursuit of a possible suspect.

While the suspect was apprehended, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said in a statement released Tuesday, he was released from custody and no charges have been filed.

“With what we know so far, it appears this is an isolated incident and not a random shooting, as the individuals involved are likely acquainted with each other. Regardless, we will be stepping up our law enforcement presence at the fair,” Linder wrote.

County deputies, tasked with providing security for the fair, heard what sounded like a gunshot around 11:30, Linder said. They moved into an area on the midway where they saw fair attendees running and found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his leg. A witness told deputies the shooter was wearing a red shirt.

When deputies approached a man near some concession stands, he ran away. They chased him into MetraPark pond and placed him in custody prior to his release.

The investigation is ongoing, and Linder asked anyone with information to contact the Yellowstone Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929. MontanaFair is set to continue through Sunday.