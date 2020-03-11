Montanan visiting Maryland contracted COVID-19 outside either state

A Montana resident visiting Maryland has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a social media post from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

The case will be classified as Montana's first, but Maryland health officials will take the lead in addressing it, according to the post.

The patient is a woman in her 70s. She had been in contact with a person diagnosed with the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, and was tested for the disease at a hospital in Anne Arundel County, which encompasses the city of Annapolis.

The patient is in "fair" condition, according to Maryland health officials, and is being kept in an Anne Arundel county hospital in isolation.

“(She) contracted out of state during travel in an area where there is known to be COVID at this time,” said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Anne Arundel County's health officer. "This person has had very limited contact with the public" after coming into contact with the virus.

He did not release the specific location of where the woman contracted the virus. The woman has been in Maryland for "approximately a week, or so," Kalyanaraman said. The woman "first encountered the healthcare system" about five days ago, and was tested for coronavirus a few days ago. The result came back positive Wednesday.