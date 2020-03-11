Montanan visiting Maryland contracted COVID-19 outside either state

A Montana resident visiting Maryland has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a social media post from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
The case will be classified as Montana's first, but Maryland health officials will take the lead in addressing it, according to the post.
The patient is a woman in her 70s. She had been in contact with a person diagnosed with the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, and was tested for the disease at a hospital in Anne Arundel County, which encompasses the city of Annapolis.
The patient is in "fair" condition, according to Maryland health officials, and is being kept in an Anne Arundel county hospital in isolation.
“(She) contracted out of state during travel in an area where there is known to be COVID at this time,” said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Anne Arundel County's health officer. "This person has had very limited contact with the public" after coming into contact with the virus.
He did not release the specific location of where the woman contracted the virus. The woman has been in Maryland for "approximately a week, or so," Kalyanaraman said. The woman "first encountered the healthcare system" about five days ago, and was tested for coronavirus a few days ago. The result came back positive Wednesday.
Montana health officials are working to trace the woman's travel history, according to a press release from Gov. Steve Bullock's office. The woman is a part-time resident of Maryland, Kalyanaraman said.
According to a separate Facebook post from Anne Arundel First Alert, a county page, "this case is related to domestic travel," and the woman is currently hospitalized. County officials are expected to provide an update Wednesday afternoon.
“Public health officials are working closely with Maryland to confirm case details on when this individual was last in Montana," Bullock said in a press release. "We are committed to providing Montanans with accurate and transparent information and will be working around the clock to ensure that those details will be provided as soon as possible."
In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Hogan said that he informed Bullock of the positive test of a Montanan before any health officials had.
“Once we became aware of this case, we acted swiftly to coordinate with officials both here in Anne Arundel County and in Montana,” Hogan said in a press release. “I continue to urge Marylanders to stay informed, and follow the guidance we have issued. We want to emphasize that if you are concerned about symptoms, please call your health care provider. We will continue to share information as it becomes available.”
Before the announcement, Montana had no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. There still have not been any cases confirmed in Montana.
Maryland has nine confirmed cases, not including the new case assigned to Montana.
The case's assignment to Montana is because of the patient's Montana residency, something Bullock's office called a "common practice" for public health surveillance.
Officials have not released information about the travel route of the Montana resident.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also announced that Montana will get $4.5 million in federal money to combat the spread of coronavirus.
There are five presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, in South Dakota, including a Pennington County man who has died.