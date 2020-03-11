Montanan visiting Maryland tests positive for COVID-19

A Montana resident visiting Maryland has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a social media post from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

The case will be classified as Montana's first, but Maryland health officials will take the lead in addressing it, according to the post.

The patient is a woman in her 70s. She had been in contact with a person diagnosed with the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, and was tested for the disease at a hospital.

Maryland health officials have notified Montana health officials, and Gov. Larry Hogan contacted Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, according to a press release.

“Once we became aware of this case, we acted swiftly to coordinate with officials both here in Anne Arundel County and in Montana,” Hogan said. “I continue to urge Marylanders to stay informed, and follow the guidance we have issued. We want to emphasize that if you are concerned about symptoms, please call your health care provider. We will continue to share information as it becomes available.”

Before the announcement, Montana had no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. There still have not been any cases confirmed in Montana.