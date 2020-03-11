You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Montanan visiting Maryland tests positive for COVID-19
breaking topical top story

Montanan visiting Maryland tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Behind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine test

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 HOGP

A Montana resident visiting Maryland has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a social media post from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. 

The case will be classified as Montana's first, but Maryland health officials will take the lead in addressing it, according to the post. 

The patient is a woman in her 70s. She had been in contact with a person diagnosed with the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, and was tested for the disease at a hospital.

Maryland health officials have notified Montana health officials, and Gov. Larry Hogan contacted Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, according to a press release. 

“Once we became aware of this case, we acted swiftly to coordinate with officials both here in Anne Arundel County and in Montana,” Hogan said. “I continue to urge Marylanders to stay informed, and follow the guidance we have issued. We want to emphasize that if you are concerned about symptoms, please call your health care provider. We will continue to share information as it becomes available.”

Before the announcement, Montana had no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. There still have not been any cases confirmed in Montana. 

The woman is in Anne Arundel County in Maryland, the post said, an area that includes Annapolis.

Download PDF Maryland Coronavirus release
0
1
3
10
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News