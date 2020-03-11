Montanan visiting Maryland tests positive for COVID-19

A Montana resident visiting Maryland has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a social media post from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

The case will be classified as Montana's first, but Maryland health officials will take the lead in addressing it, according to the post.

The patient is a woman in her 70s. She had been in contact with a person diagnosed with the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, and was tested for the disease at a hospital in Anne Arundel County, which encompasses the city of Annapolis.

Montana health officials are working to trace the woman's travel history, according to a press release from Gov. Steve Bullock's office.

According to a separate Facebook post from Anne Arundel First Alert, a county page, "this case is related to domestic travel," and the woman is currently hospitalized. County officials are expected to provide an update Wednesday afternoon.

“Public health officials are working closely with Maryland to confirm case details on when this individual was last in Montana," Bullock said in a press release. "We are committed to providing Montanans with accurate and transparent information and will be working around the clock to ensure that those details will be provided as soon as possible."