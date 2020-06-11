Montanans invited to Citizens' Climate Lobby's virtual conference

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A group of advocates from the Billings chapter of the non-partisan, non-profit, national Citizens' Climate Lobby group will participate in a free virtual conference and lobbying event on Saturday to press Congress for climate change solutions. They will join thousands of other CCL volunteers asking Congress to put a price on carbon pollution and give the revenue to households.

In a press release, CCL invited Montanans to join the virtual conference to learn about the path ahead for climate change policy.

In years past, the event has taken place in Washington, D.C., and participants have lobbied their representatives on Capitol Hill. In 2019, 1,500 volunteers attended the conference, and 1,200 of them met with congressional offices. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the conference programming and lobbying efforts have gone virtual this year.

To register for the online conference, go to citizensclimatelobby.org/2020-june-conference.

