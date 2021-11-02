Montanans united on disapproval of Congress, MSUB poll finds

Republican Sen. Steve Daines had an approval of 42%, with that approval largely coming from his fellow party members. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, likewise had massive support from Montana Democrats, although nearly a quarter of Republicans in the poll also approved of the senator.

Going against the Supreme Court in its decision last year allowing a tax credit for some students in private and religious schools, 61% of Montanans said they disapproved of those tax credits. While nearly all Democrats disapproved of the tax credits, about 30% of Republicans were also against them.

With a law passed by the State Legislature allowing for the concealed carrying of firearms on Montana campuses facing multiple challenges in court, 68% of Montanans said they are pleased with the gun laws currently in place in the state.

A majority of poll respondents came out against mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, with 65% saying they were against any kind of mandate. Although Democrats were more likely to support a vaccine mandate, across all other demographics Montanans leaned toward disapproval.

“Something I see as particularly interesting is that younger people are very much against the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate,” Gentry said.

A majority of Montanans consider themselves to be pro-choice, with the question of abortion falling along partisan lines, according to the poll. However, 62% of those answering that they were pro-life said they favor legalizing abortion for specific circumstances such as rape, incest or if a pregnancy puts the life of the mother at risk.

