Montanans united on disapproval of Congress, MSUB poll finds

Montanans were divided along political lines, according a poll released by Montana State University Billings on Tuesday, with two exceptions being in their disapproval of Congress and the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The 34th Mountain States Poll accepted responses from Montana residents on topics encompassing local and national politics, and political party affiliation rather than age or education dictated a majority of those responses. The poll came on the same day that municipalities across the state are tallying Election Day ballots.
“Overall, the defining factor that’s going to tell you how people are going to decide their opinion is very much based on a political ideology,” said Hope Dewell Gentry, a political science instructor at MSUB who directed this year’s Mountain States Poll.
Political science students at MSUB conducted the poll from Oct. 11 through Oct. 22, making more than 6,000 phone calls and drawing from a pool of randomly selected phone numbers. They received 204 valid responses, and the poll had a margin of error of 6.8%.
A majority of respondents disapproved of President Joe Biden, with just 27% saying they approved of his job performance so far, but a breakdown of political demographics told a different story.
“When we look at the demographic split, we can very much see partisanship. So, the Democrats have a 70% approval rating as opposed to the Republicans with a 97% disapproval rating,” Gentry said.
Independent voters who responded to the poll were more split than the other categories, she said, but still tended to disapprove of the president.
The poll showed an even higher disapproval rate of the president’s handling of the withdrawal of armed forces Afghanistan, which was completed at the end of August this year with nearly 124,000 evacuees. The Taliban has since assumed control of the country. A total of 71% of Montanans in the poll disapproved of the president’s handling of the evacuation.
About a third of Democrats approved of the withdrawal, according to the poll, not nearly as many who said they approved of Biden’s overall performance. About 40% of Democrats neither approved nor disapproved of the withdrawal.
On the resettlement of Afghan refugees in the United States, 41% of Montanans approved. A majority of Democrats approved of resettlement, and just over half of all Republicans said they disapproved.
Only 5% of Montanans currently approve of Congress, in keeping with recent national polls. A Gallup poll released Oct. 26 showed Americans had only a 21% approval rate for the 117th Congress.
“Even when you look at those party affiliations, that trend still holds very true,” Gentry said.
As city and county officials are wrangling with how to implement recreational marijuana, 52% of respondents to the Mountain State Poll approved of legalizing recreational marijuana at the federal level. A majority of Montanans voted to legalize recreational marijuana use in the state last year.
“We can see that actually Montanans are quite favorable about the idea of recreational use of marijuana, whether or not it’s regulated or where the dispensaries are allowed in the city limits is a different question, but overall Montanans are pretty approving of this idea,” Gentry said.
Nearly a third of Republicans responded in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana use at the federal level, according to the poll.
Gov. Greg Gianforte received an approval rating of 51%, with Democrats largely driving his disapproval rating. More Independents were split on their opinion of the governor, but a majority approved.
While most Montanans soured on their overall opinion of Congress, the state’s congressional representatives received higher approval rates. Congressman Matt Rosendale had an approval of 33% among respondents, 37% disapproved and 20% responded that they did not approve or disapprove. Across the demographics, Gentry said, there was a sizable percentage of people who were lukewarm toward Rosendale, a Republican who took office this year.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines had an approval of 42%, with that approval largely coming from his fellow party members. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, likewise had massive support from Montana Democrats, although nearly a quarter of Republicans in the poll also approved of the senator.
Going against the Supreme Court in its decision last year allowing a tax credit for some students in private and religious schools, 61% of Montanans said they disapproved of those tax credits. While nearly all Democrats disapproved of the tax credits, about 30% of Republicans were also against them.
With a law passed by the State Legislature allowing for the concealed carrying of firearms on Montana campuses facing multiple challenges in court, 68% of Montanans said they are pleased with the gun laws currently in place in the state.
A majority of poll respondents came out against mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, with 65% saying they were against any kind of mandate. Although Democrats were more likely to support a vaccine mandate, across all other demographics Montanans leaned toward disapproval.
“Something I see as particularly interesting is that younger people are very much against the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate,” Gentry said.
A majority of Montanans consider themselves to be pro-choice, with the question of abortion falling along partisan lines, according to the poll. However, 62% of those answering that they were pro-life said they favor legalizing abortion for specific circumstances such as rape, incest or if a pregnancy puts the life of the mother at risk.