Montanans urged to be safe with Halloween activities amid rising COVID-19 cases

As COVID-19 cases continue to grow in Montana, the public was urged Tuesday by a state epidemiologist to be safe in how they may choose to participate in Halloween this year.

Stacey Anderson is the lead epidemiologist with the state's communicable disease control and prevention bureau. She spoke during a press call Tuesday with Gov. Steve Bullock.

"We're not going to take your holidays away, but what we want to try to do is encourage folks to be diligent and to do these things safely so that we can still continue to celebrate the holidays with our loved ones," Anderson said.

The pandemic has killed more than 226,000 Americans, including at least 305 Montanans.

Last week marked a 17% increase in cases reported over the previous week, according to Anderson. A total of 4,000 cases were reported last week, and she noted the state is closing in on 30,000 total cases. More than 10 counties reported more than 100 cases last week, she said.

Anderson then started breaking down numbers into equivalent populations of Montana towns. She remarked that 4,000 cases is almost equal to the population of Glendive. In the past three weeks the state has added almost 13,000 cases, which she noted is almost the population of Big Horn County.