Montana's first pediatric and first influenza death for 2021-22 season confirmed in Yellowstone County

RiverStone Health was recently notified of the death of a Yellowstone County child due to influenza. The child had underlying health conditions, was not vaccinated against influenza and died on Dec. 24, 2021.

RiverStone Health, in conjunction with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, confirms that this is the first death and the first pediatric death of the 2021-2022 influenza season in Montana.

Because of confidentiality, RiverStone Health does not provide additional details on individual cases.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported no pediatric flu deaths for the week ending Dec. 25, 2021. In Montana, the last flu-related pediatric deaths occurred during the 2018-2019 influenza season when one child under the age of 18 died.

Influenza activity in Yellowstone County and in Montana is increasing with more than 300 reported cases in the county. Fifty-three percent of the cases are in children and teens under 18 years old. As of Dec. 25, 2021, there have been 569 confirmed cases, 35 hospitalizations, and one death reported in Montana. Influenza cases have been confirmed in 35 counties.