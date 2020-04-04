Montana's Jewish communities adapt to celebrate Passover amid pandemic

Orthodox Judaism normally discourages the use of technology and other electronic devices during the Shabbat, or the Sabbath, and major holidays including Passover.

This will keep many families from videoconferencing with others, or with their synagogue.

“There isn’t an option of having a virtual community dinner,” Martin said. “Basically, everyone will have to have their own dinner with whoever they’re living with this year. It’s a very strange and surreal way to spend Passover.”

Martin’s home also burned down a month ago and she and her husband are now staying with relatives. She purchased a few kosher meals prepared by the Bruks to celebrate the holiday with the family she lives with.

Martin works for an essential business and feels fortunate she continues to receive a paycheck.

“As far as Passover, it’s going to be very strange and probably sad in some ways to feel so isolated," Martin said.

Rabbi Chezky Vogel of the Chabad Jewish Center in Missoula sent out more than 300 boxes of matzo to families in Missoula and the surrounding area. The boxes also come with instructions on how to make a proper Seder.