Montana's rise in overall COVID-19 cases puts pressure on schools

COVID-19 cases in schools would be inevitable, experts said, so long as the virus circulated in wider communities. The key would be preventing spread within schools.
But as Montana hits unprecedented levels of active COVID-19 cases, the inevitable is in danger of becoming overwhelming. While the vast majority of schools believe they've prevented spread within buildings, positive cases and quarantines have still mounted.
It's reflected in the weekly state report that measures cases in K-12 school and universities; a continued rise in overall cases that parallels increasing overall spread.
It's reflected in an increasing number of schools temporary reverting to online-only classes, from Corvallis to Hardin.
It's reflected in the indicators health officials staked out to evaluate school operations; Yellowstone County's positivity rate hit red-flag levels for the second week in a row last week.
It's reflected by the fact that Lockwood superintendent Tobin Novasio was under quarantine because of family-related exposure when he spoke about the county's situation Wednesday.
“It is the community spread that’s impacting schools,” he said. “We’ve got to change what we’re doing.”
None of that means schools will close buildings. It does mean it's harder to stay open.
No buildings have shut down in Billings, but cases are increasing, superintendent Greg Upham said.
“They’re holding their own right now," he said. “They weather the storm, and then they’re normal for a while — the new normal I should say.”
Both Upham and Novasio are part of a weekly meeting between local superintendents and Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton and other health officials. They discussed the positivity rate, which topped the 15% threshold for the second week in a row last week, hitting 18%. The county has already blown away the 25 per 100,000 new case daily threshold, hitting 78 per 100,000 last week.
Those are two of the four indicators that health officials had staked out. The other two are more subjective; the proportion of people age 19 and younger among active cases, and the measured spread within schools.
The age-related indicator has been up and down, but was on the rise last week, Upham said.
Felton said last week that he believed staffing problems because of positive cases and quarantines would likely shut school buildings before outbreaks.
Upham shared that thought. He said some schools have resorted to having administrators teaching classes because they couldn't find enough substitutes, but that it's been a short-term crunch.
The district hasn't set a threshold for a percentage of staff positive or quarantined that would shut down schools.
“The principals are going to tell us. They’re going to say, we can’t do this anymore," he said.
Upham was a notable advocate for at least some degree of in-person reopening as school made plans over the summer. He said that there's still a "strong will" among staff in the district to keep school buildings open.
Hardin is one of the larger districts to switch to online only. The district, which has schools in Hardin and Crow agency, will close buildings from Nov. 2 until Nov. 16.
The district serves a population of students that receive critical services at school, from meals to mental health counseling. It also serves a community that's been one of the hardest hit by COVID-19 in the nation.
Deciding between in-person or online-only has been “kind of an impossible balance,” superintendent Chad Johnson said.
He felt like the district had a pretty good first two months or so of reopening; after almost 60% of students opted for an online-only track — a far higher proportion that communities like Billings — some of those students had come back to buildings.
Earlier positives had been concentrated among remote students, Johnson said. But during the last week, the district saw a spate of positive cases among on-site students and staffers — to the point that about 300 people, or one-seventh of the district, is in quarantine.
“We’re finding it extremely difficult with the lack of subs,” Johnson said. “We just reached a max where we need to get our staff back healthy.”
He emphasized that the building closure is intended to be temporary. The district is offering meal services and some virtual mental health services, but there are less tangible losses.
“Honestly, just the connection and the relationships that students build with their peers, and with their teachers, in my opinion, goes so much further than anything,” he said. “That’s difficult to see not happen.”
Going forward
Lockwood anticipated staff crunches, and used some of the district's federal COVID-19 money to hire some full-time substitute teachers. That's helped the district manage staffing, Novasio said, along with the district's hybrid model.
But he expects a change from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions's definition of close contacts to increase the numbers of students and staff required to quarantine. The previous 15-minute contact period was continuous; it is now cumulative over a 24-hour period.
There's been a wave of national media coverage on optimistic research that show schools aren't likely to be "super spreaders" for COVID-19. A study from Spain showed that opening schools didn't affect overall community case loads. A Yale study that tracked child care workers found similar rates of COVID-19 infection whether the workers stayed home or continued working a child care facilities.
But other studies have cast doubt on the safety of reopening, and the disastrous reopening of Israel's schools in May remains a cautionary tale.
The competing narratives can be found in the softening of a reopening push from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The group originally argued that there was evidence that children were less likely to get COVID-19 or spread it; in August, it cited new research showing that children older than 10 could significantly spread the disease.
"Additional in-depth studies are needed to truly understand the infectivity and transmissibility of this virus in anyone younger than 18 years," the group wrote.
In an Oct. 10 podcast, a board member for the Infectious Diseases Society of America argued that wider community spread should be a top consideration for school operations.
"If the rate is high, it would unwise to open schools for in-person learning," said Dr. Tina Tan. "We know that one of the most important health metrics is the level of community transmission of COVID-19... Most US communities do not have sufficiently low rates of transmission."
