Montana's rise in overall COVID-19 cases puts pressure on schools

None of that means schools will close buildings. It does mean it's harder to stay open.

No buildings have shut down in Billings, but cases are increasing, superintendent Greg Upham said.

“They’re holding their own right now," he said. “They weather the storm, and then they’re normal for a while — the new normal I should say.”

Both Upham and Novasio are part of a weekly meeting between local superintendents and Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton and other health officials. They discussed the positivity rate, which topped the 15% threshold for the second week in a row last week, hitting 18%. The county has already blown away the 25 per 100,000 new case daily threshold, hitting 78 per 100,000 last week.

Those are two of the four indicators that health officials had staked out. The other two are more subjective; the proportion of people age 19 and younger among active cases, and the measured spread within schools.

The age-related indicator has been up and down, but was on the rise last week, Upham said.

Felton said last week that he believed staffing problems because of positive cases and quarantines would likely shut school buildings before outbreaks.