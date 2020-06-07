Montana's summer camps find ways to keep kids involved amid pandemic

Not only were registration rates down, donation rates and the number of students enrolling in the Arrowhead Bible College were down because of the coronavirus. In the first six weeks of documented cases of the coronavirus in Montana, donations plummeted about 80%, Forseth said. Ten camp employees were laid off on May 15 after the board made the decision to shutter camp in early May.

“All of these things came together for the perfect storm in shuttering the camp for this summer,” Forseth said. “It’s nobody’s fault.”

The camp has not canceled a season since it began in 1970. The organization believes that camp will continue next summer, but Forseth said that only God knows what’s in store.

Waiting until phase two or phase three was off the table.

“If we didn’t make drastic decisions early, the camp would have been bankrupt in six months, so we had to make decisions with the information at that time,” Forseth said.

While some camps are choosing to close their doors this summer, some are trying to find ways to continue while keeping campers and staff safe.