Montana's summer camps find ways to keep kids involved amid pandemic

As summer nears, camps are trying to grapple with whether to chance procedures or cancel for the season amid the pandemic.
Camps like Christikon and the American Diabetes Association Camp Montana are trying to find ways to continue on with the season, while others like the Beartooth Christian Camp have decided to shutter this year.
Beartooth Christian Camp, located near Fishtail and operated through Beartooth Mountain Christian Ministries, teaches campers about the Bible and the Christian faith through activities like ziplining, horse-back riding, rock wall climbing and more.
Camps run from June through August, each lasting a week and corresponding to certain age groups, said Jay Forseth, interim camp administrator. Kids stay at the camp overnight for five days, but can sign up for multiple camps during a summer.
Gov. Steve Bullock implemented a phased reopening plan that as of June 1, limited people to gathering in groups of 50 or fewer if social distancing is followed.
However, the camp’s board decided that having a limited number of campers wouldn’t be financially viable, especially during phases one and two. About 160 kids signed up, but normally around this time, over a thousand register, Forseth said. During a normal summer, the camp would have 2,500 to 3,500 campers.
Not only were registration rates down, donation rates and the number of students enrolling in the Arrowhead Bible College were down because of the coronavirus. In the first six weeks of documented cases of the coronavirus in Montana, donations plummeted about 80%, Forseth said. Ten camp employees were laid off on May 15 after the board made the decision to shutter camp in early May.
“All of these things came together for the perfect storm in shuttering the camp for this summer,” Forseth said. “It’s nobody’s fault.”
The camp has not canceled a season since it began in 1970. The organization believes that camp will continue next summer, but Forseth said that only God knows what’s in store.
Waiting until phase two or phase three was off the table.
“If we didn’t make drastic decisions early, the camp would have been bankrupt in six months, so we had to make decisions with the information at that time,” Forseth said.
While some camps are choosing to close their doors this summer, some are trying to find ways to continue while keeping campers and staff safe.
Christikon, affiliated with Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, is located 46 miles south of Big Timber in the Boulder River Valley. Camp administration decided to continue on with the summer camp, but have shifted dates for later in the summer. Staff members are meeting June 7 to train, and campers won’t show up until July and August, according to Christikon executive director Mark Donald.
Overnight camps have been advised to contact county health departments before opening to formulate a plan with guidance for cleaning, sanitation and social distancing, according to Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services public information officer Jon Ebelt.
Christikon administration has worked with the Park County Public Health Department on its plan as the state moves into phase two. Donald said that groups at the camp will remain at 50 people or fewer, with adequate social distancing.
Staff who will train at camp in June are asked to quarantine for two weeks and keep a log of their body temperatures. Donald said that guests who are registered for camp are also asked to quarantine and keep a log, whether they’re from Montana or out of state.
Guidelines encourage reducing the number of campers within a cabin by half, and to allow adequate distancing between each person. Staff designated to a cabin will not be allowed to rotate among other cabins, and bathrooms and high-touch surfaces will be cleaned routinely.
This multi-faceted approach, along with other guidelines, are suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Camping Association, of which Christikon is a member.
DPHHS has formed a draft of guidelines that summer camps can follow that use guidance from the CDC, Bullock’s directives and a few recommendations by other counties.
The American Diabetes Association has held an annual week-long overnight summer camp in Fishtail for the past 70 years, but because of COVID-19, the organization decided to get creative and introduced the American Diabetes Association Imagine Camp.
It’s a camp-at-home approach, where the organization sends registered campers a kit that they can use to engage in activities with camp counselors and others over the internet. Kids will be able to see their friends online and have the opportunity to do arts and crafts, play games outside and more. The camps continues for eight weeks starting June 6, and registration was free.
Typically, about 130 kids participate in the traditional camp. This year, there are 43 kids registered, but there is still room for more, according to Kelly Mueller, vice president of consumer and community impact for the American Diabetes Association.
"Our campers describe this as their one week where they're with people who understand what they're going through," Mueller said.
Mueller said that diabetics are more at risk of developing complications if they contract COVID-19, so keeping campers safe and at home was a no-brainer. During the camp, kids will still learn about managing their diabetes and connecting with others who have diabetes.
The organization has 54 different camps across the country, with 6,000 kids who register in a given year. This year, about 2,000 have registered, but that hasn’t deterred organizers from creating an experience that many kids wait all year for.
“We knew that no matter what, we didn’t want to lose connection with families,” Mueller said.
While camps will be different this year, and some are trying to find ways to survive, many are hoping that next season will be the best one ever.
"We are fully anticipating at this point that 2021 will be the greatest year of camp reunions that we've ever seen," Mueller said.
