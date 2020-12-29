Montana's tribal leaders honored at Billings teepee display

"It's a lot bigger than we first anticipated, but it's a great cause bringing up everyone's spirits," Left Hand said.

Like many others, Left Hand has experienced loss in 2020. He recognizes many of the names on rocks that circle the base of the teepees.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Crow Reservation, Left Hand said he was attending a funeral several times a week.

There are rocks for Snell’s family, too. One for his sister, Verna First Chief, who died this year from COVID-19 in Havre.

"She had amazing knowledge of our culture," Snell said, adding that the pandemic-related deaths have been more devastating for Tribal nations because the elderly, who are most vulnerable to the disease, are often sole keepers of cultural knowledge.

Left Hand is one of several volunteers providing a 24/7 watch over the teepees, to ensure there is no vandalism or theft of the rocks.

With an eye on the teepees, Left Hand has watched families come and grieve loved ones.

"Sometimes it's just a silent cry that they have. Some are still missing loved ones so much they can't control the sobbing," Left Hand said.

He offers a prayer for them.