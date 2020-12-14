'Monumental' vaccine arrives in Billings, hospitals plan Tuesday rollout

The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses 21 days apart, however the first shipment will be used for the first dose. The second shipment is expected to arrive in the 21-day timeframe, according to Gov. Steve Bullock during a press conference last week.

The first shipment will vaccinate 850 to 875 of St. Vincent's associates. Some doses will be reserved for frontline workers with the Montana Family Medicine Residency program and first responders, Bush said.

The FDA will consider an application from another drug company, Moderna, for Emergency Use Authorization of its vaccine on Thursday. The second shipment to the state is expected to include the Moderna vaccine, which doesn't have to be stored at extremely low temperatures. If approved, Moderna vaccines will be released to rural hospitals and skilled nursing facilities that don't have access to ultra-cold storage.

As time goes on, subsequent shipments could be delivered to clinics and other hospitals in the state affiliated with SCL Health, the health system that operates St. Vincent Healthcare.