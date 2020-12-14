'Monumental' vaccine arrives in Billings, hospitals plan Tuesday rollout

St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings was the first hospital in Montana to receive a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
The first doses of the vaccine will go to the hospital's frontline staff, said St. Vincent Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Bush.
Ten health care facilities in Montana's seven largest communities are set to receive this week a total of 9,750 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by drug company Pfizer.
The U.S. Federal Drug Administration approved the vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization on Friday for individuals 16 years old and over. It's the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive the authorization, according to the FDA.
St. Vincent received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday that are being stored at extremely low temperatures — around -70 degrees Fahrenheit — on site. The vials must be used within five days once they are moved from the freezer to the refrigerator for use, according to SCL Health spokesperson Angela Douglas.
The health care workers first in line to receive the vaccine will be those caring for COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and in the emergency department at St. Vincent. These include doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, cleaning staff and others, Bush said.
The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses 21 days apart, however the first shipment will be used for the first dose. The second shipment is expected to arrive in the 21-day timeframe, according to Gov. Steve Bullock during a press conference last week.
The first shipment will vaccinate 850 to 875 of St. Vincent's associates. Some doses will be reserved for frontline workers with the Montana Family Medicine Residency program and first responders, Bush said.
The FDA will consider an application from another drug company, Moderna, for Emergency Use Authorization of its vaccine on Thursday. The second shipment to the state is expected to include the Moderna vaccine, which doesn't have to be stored at extremely low temperatures. If approved, Moderna vaccines will be released to rural hospitals and skilled nursing facilities that don't have access to ultra-cold storage.
As time goes on, subsequent shipments could be delivered to clinics and other hospitals in the state affiliated with SCL Health, the health system that operates St. Vincent Healthcare.
The hospital will set up a vaccine clinic starting tomorrow, where health care workers can schedule a time to get vaccinated through the next week or so. Staff won't be vaccinated by unit or department, since some workers may feel side effects from the vaccine. These may include soreness in the injection area, muscle aches and pains, fever and others, according to the FDA.
Bush said he plans to get the vaccine.
"It feels like we're really making progress," Bush said. "A few things I would want to emphasize is that we do know that this is a very safe vaccine."
As of Monday morning, St. Vincent had 55 COVID-19 patients and were at 90% capacity, Bush said. There are about 2,400 workers employed by St. Vincent and surrounding affiliated clinics.
Billings Clinic
Billings Clinic will receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday that will be administered to 975 frontline health care workers at Billings Clinic's downtown location later this week, said Billings Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toni Green-Cheatwood.
These include doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, certified nursing assistants, cleaning staff and others who care for COVID-19 patients.
Billings Clinic plans to hold a vaccination launch honoring the workers in different health care departments later this week. Vaccine clinic staff will administer the shots to workers on a scheduled basis and will be staggered among departments, Green-Cheatwood said.
While the first shipment will be focused on frontline workers at the hospital in Billings, subsequent shipments will be focused on other associates and those working at affiliated hospitals and clinics, including critical access hospitals.
Billings Clinic employs around 4,600 workers across the organization.
As of Monday morning, Billings Clinic had 60 COVID-19 patients. Its ICU was over capacity, however this is due practices like "doubling up," or housing two patients in one ICU room and expanding the ICU into other departments, Green-Cheatwood said.
Green-Cheatwood said she'll get the vaccine as well when it's available to her. She emphasized the importance of continuing to follow public health guidelines as vaccines are rolled out.
"(It's) pretty amazing to be having a conversation about a vaccine within the calendar year of this pandemic really hitting us all," Green-Cheatwood said. "So I think it's definitely monumental and I'm hopeful that this changes the way we manage and can handle new viruses in the future, because unfortunately, I don't believe this will be the only novel virus that we'll see in my lifetime."
Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital also received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Monday morning that will be given to healthcare workers providing care to COVID-19 patients and "positions that have limited number of staff and whose absence would impact patient care," according to a press release by Bozeman Health.
Six Bozeman Health employees were given the vaccine during a Monday afternoon press conference.
U.S Surgeon General Jerome Adams visited Billings Clinic last week and encouraged Montanans to stay vigilant as the state rolls out COVID-19 vaccines. He said that clinical trials have proven the vaccine to be about 95% effective in preventing infections.
Yellowstone County Public Health Officer John Felton Thursday extended the 25-person limit on gatherings for indoor and outdoor events and the 50% capacity limit on all places of assembly until Jan. 31, 2021.
Updated statewide COVID-19 numbers weren't available Monday morning after the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services recently upgraded the statewide communicable disease reporting system. However, the United States reached 300,000 COVID-19-related deaths Monday, according to AP News.
Associated Press contributed to this story.
