More Billings kids signed up for online-only school, but still below district expectations

Schedules aren't finalized, Upham said.

Staffing

Upham had significant concerns about staffing when only about 900 students had signed up for remote learning last week. A survey from the local teachers union showed that about one-third of educators doubted they could return to teaching in school buildings because of their health or the health of someone in their family.

“Now that we’re at 2,000, I’m much more relaxed, if you will, that we can accommodate the majority of our staff who have requested remote,” he said.

The district is also eyeing additional hires for support staff, custodians, and on-hand substitute teachers. SD2 received about $7.3 million from Montana's coronavirus relief fund, and about $3 million from the federal CARES Act.

The $7.3 million has to be spent by the end of 2020, Upham said, though schools are in talks with the governor's office about trying to extend that deadline. The $3 million lasts through September 2022.

That leaves most of the coronavirus cash that the district is getting expiring halfway through the school year.